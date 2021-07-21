Regional breakdown: Covid test positivity rate lowest since June

The test positivity rate has dropped to 6%, which is the lowest it has been since June 20, when it was recorded at 5.8%.

According to new Scottish Government statistics there have been 1,686 new cases of Covid reported across the country.

NHS Grampian accounts for 126 of these new cases, with Aberdeen City reporting 55 and 52 new cases in Aberdeenshire.

Moray reported 18 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

There were 529 people were in hospitals across Scotland yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and a further 51 people in intensive care.

It has been reported that 13 people confirmed to have Covid have died.

Covid vaccine roll-out

As for the roll-out of Covid vaccinations, 3,987,074 people have received the first dose and 3,010,505 have received their second dose.

The UK Government – under fire for rushing out of lockdown – is now planning a scheme which could force people to prove they were vaccinated to gain entry to places such as nightclubs.

However, Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s health secretary, said vaccinations are not mandatory and he is “instinctively sceptical” about imposing passports in Scotland.

Instead, he is still considering direct approaches to younger people to encourage greater uptake of the potentially life-saving injections.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland he said: “We’re going to football matches, pre-match, working with football clubs to encourage people.”

“We’re going out to shopping centres, to high streets, where hopefully young people are.”

The SNP government is also asking health boards across Scotland to get mobile units to places likely to reach younger people.