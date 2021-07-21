Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Regional breakdown: Covid test positivity rate lowest since June

By Lauren Taylor
July 21, 2021, 1:25 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Health chiefs hope to get more young people vaccinated soon
The test positivity rate has dropped to 6%, which is the lowest it has been since June 20, when it was recorded at 5.8%.

According to new Scottish Government statistics there have been 1,686 new cases of Covid reported across the country.

NHS Grampian accounts for 126 of these new cases, with Aberdeen City reporting 55 and 52 new cases in Aberdeenshire.

Moray reported 18 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The majority of new cases are mainly concentrated in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire.

There were 529 people were in hospitals across Scotland yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and a further 51 people in intensive care.

It has been reported that 13 people confirmed to have Covid have died.

Covid vaccine roll-out

As for the roll-out of Covid vaccinations, 3,987,074 people have received the first dose  and 3,010,505 have received their second dose.

The UK Government – under fire for rushing out of lockdown – is now planning a scheme which could force people to prove they were vaccinated to gain entry to places such as nightclubs.

However, Humza Yousaf, Scotland’s health secretary, said vaccinations are not mandatory and he is “instinctively sceptical” about imposing passports in Scotland.

Instead, he is still considering direct approaches to younger people to encourage greater uptake of the potentially life-saving injections.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland he said: “We’re going to football matches, pre-match, working with football clubs to encourage people.”

“We’re going out to shopping centres, to high streets, where hopefully young people are.”

The SNP government is also asking health boards across Scotland to get mobile units to places likely to reach younger people.

