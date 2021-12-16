Snowsport Scotland: ‘This year is a golden opportunity to get people back on the slopes’

An error occurred. Please try again.

Snow resorts in Scotland are preparing for a bumper season amid hopes it could be a “golden opportunity” to get people on the slopes.

This winter is poised to be the first full season for operators since the beginning of the pandemic.

The early signs of Covid curtailed the final months of the 2020 season while 2021 began with the country in the grip of a full lockdown.

Now it is hoped 2022 could bring a “snow sports boom” with skiing poised to take a prime slot on television during the Winter Olympics in February.

‘It’s important we have a good season in Scotland’

More than 750,000 tickets were sold pre-Covid during the snow season in Scotland in an industry worth £30million to the country every year.

Stop-start disruption from the pandemic has led to sales grinding to a halt amidst a £20million reduction in revenue.

Now it is hoped skiers will stay at home this year to boost Scottish resorts amid continued uncertainty about overseas travel.

However, Trafford Wilson, chief executive of Snowsport Scotland, believes investment funded by strong ticket sales is needed to ensure the centres continue to thrive in the future.

He said: “There’s a golden opportunity to get people thinking about coming to Scotland as concerns remain about travelling abroad.

“We hope that this opportunity allows more people than ever before to experience snow sports in the UK and want to come back for more in the years to come.

“It’s fundamentally important we have a good season. We want people to ski and snowboard in Scotland, enjoy it, and make it a habit going forward.

“This winter season presents a great opportunity for people to make the most of the varied terrain on offer, explore our backcountry playgrounds and to learn how to ski or snowboard on home soil.”

‘Covid has highlighted importance of snow resorts’

The five mountain resorts in Scotland at Cairngorm Mountain, the Lecht, Nevis Range, Glenshee and Glencoe are all due to open this month.

Meanwhile, there are 16 artificial centres, including at Aberdeen, Alford and Huntly.

There were about 750,000 visits to centres during the 2018/19 winter season, which was the last not affected by Covid.

The pandemic has cut revenue by two thirds while losses over the last two years have been calculated at £12million – even accounting for furlough, business grants and deferred payments.

Meanwhile, a £7million ski centre fund was provided by the Scottish Government to support commercially-run centres.

Mr Wilson added: “While Covid has been a massive headache to say the least, particularly the stop and start nature of it, it’s also provided the opportunity to gain heightened support from the Scottish Government and other agencies and promoted the national importance of the snow sports industry.”