Draw your own chart: From baby names to the election – how well do you remember the year in data?

This last year picked up exactly where 2021 left off – data remains a huge part of our daily lives.

Have you been able to take in all of the data released this year? We’ve put together the collection of interactive charts below where the challenge is to finish drawing the chart to test your memory. We’ve made sure to include no Covid data (except from the odd chart where the data was impacted by the pandemic…), as we can all do with a break from it during the holidays.

Marriages

The wedding industry was a victim of the pandemic – but how many ceremonies did the Humanist Society perform?

House prices

The average residential property price has surged all across the country and in September we launched an article tracking the prices (obviously no peeking before you answer…). Can you complete the line for Aberdeenshire in the chart below?

Living wage

Before being able to buy a property you need to save that deposit, and obviously it helps if you’re earning at least the living wage to do so. In the chart below can you complete the line for the proportion of Moray residents earning the living wage?

Election

With everything going on this year you couldn’t be blamed for forgetting an election even occurred – but it did. Back in May we turned out to vote, but how did the pandemic impact the turnout locally?

Staying on the subject of the election – can you remember if the SNP gained or lost seats in 2021?

Baby names

We’re going to end on one of my personal favourite data releases – how people name their children.

In Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in 2020, Isla was the top of the baby girl charts. But across Scotland how has the popularity shifted over time?

For boys, the top name in Highland and Moray in 2020 was Archie. Can you complete the line showing the trend in boys named Archie in Scotland?

