‘Ground-breaking’ new app set to help tackle period poverty across Scotland

A new app has been launched that connects users to hundreds of venues across Scotland to access free period products.

PickupMyPeriod allows users of the mobile app to locate over 700 venues across Scotland where sanitary products can be freely accessed. As more local authorities join the app, this number is expected to increase.

Following The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland Act 2021, Scotland became the first country in the world to ensure free access to period products.

The new app was virtually launched by social justice secretary Shona Robison from St Paul’s High School in Glasgow where the council has been working closely with students since the policy was introduced.

This innovative app launched today. A joint collaboration that identifies 705 locations across Scotland to collect free period products & gives clear advice on period health. Being demonstrated today by Glasgow pupils – the first of its kind #EndPeriodPoverty #PickupMyPeriod pic.twitter.com/BaQiJvdJ42 — Glasgow City Parents Group (GCPG) (@GCParentsGroup) January 12, 2022

Ms Robinson describes the app as a “fantastic tool” that allows easy access to free period products in many places across Scotland. She expresses how thankful she is for the support in implementing this access.

She said: “Young women and girls have been crucial in developing the best ways to access products to meet their needs and I’m grateful to them for sharing their views.”

Raising ‘awareness of period poverty’

Celia Hodson, founder and chief executive of Hey Girls and My Period, said it “is a ground-breaking project for Scotland.”

“For the first time, people across the country will be able to use an app to find and access free period products that they can walk or drive to easily.”

The idea for the app from Hey Girls is part-funded and supported by the Scottish Government. It is hoped that the app further helps to enact the legislation put in place which is said to come into full force by January 2023.

Ms Hodson added: “PickupMyPeriod will act as a fantastic tool to raise awareness of period poverty and equality, as well as providing support to people who need a little extra support across Scotland.”

The app can be downloaded now on IOS or Android.