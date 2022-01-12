THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland’s strongest-ever Six Nations squad at Gregor Townsend’s disposal

I knew it couldn’t last.

Despite last week’s dire forebodings, it only took some Scottish Government guidance – wholly in line with what they had proposed – and a couple of rollicking bonus point wins by the pro teams. Everyone’s overflowing with unsustainable optimism again.

And long-suffering readers know that pre-Six Nations optimism makes me supremely uncomfortable.

It’s great news that crowds will be back to major sports from Monday, obviously. The wins by Edinburgh (over Cardiff) and Glasgow (over Ospreys) were terrific to watch.

Both Welsh visitors were at full available strength and maybe under-cooked, but the Scots hadn’t played since mid-December either. Neither side missed a beat from their excellent European wins pre-Christmas and Omicron outbreaks.

1872 Cup games would have been helpful pointers, but…

I heard some say that Gregor Townsend would have been delighted the 1872 Cup games didn’t take place because he didn’t relish his players knocking merry hell out of each other. I disagree.

Townsend is always meticulously planned, and would rather not have injury disruption, of course. But reality is that players get hurt and I think there’s now a depth that covers most eventualities. Scotland did okay without two frontline 10s in 2020, and in November without several second rows.

This is probably the best Scottish team since professionalism (the bare stats say so). It’s no coincidence that the quality available to Townsend and his coaching team right down the depth chart is better than it’s ever been.

That established, I think Gregor wanted to see a few players challenged before he finally names his squad for the Six Nations. Those two post-festive URC games and couple in Europe might fit the bill, but the man-to-man battles between candidates would have provided some pointers.

This probably won’t be the Six Nations squad Gregor picks, but it’s the one I think he should.

Two explanatory things – we’re midway through a RWC cycle, so now is not the time to throw out players you might think won’t make France in Autumn 2023. Scotland want to win now, and you pick the best people for that.

Secondly, I’ve picked 36 players, with extra locks and centres. Townsend will probably pick 37, and the extra man will be his traditional “ringer” that he delights in surprising us all with when he picks any squad. I have no clue who he has up his sleeve this time.

Forwards

Loose head props – Oli Kebble, Pierre Schoeman, Rory Sutherland. I get the impression that the brief flirtation with Kebble as a tight-head has ended. He’s not played there for Glasgow, and they signed Murphy Walker full-time as their fourth tight-head this week. Schoeman is ahead as the first choice simply because Sutherland, although fit again, has barely played.

Tight head props – Zander Fagerson, WP Nel, Javan Sebastian: I’m up for a WP recall. Sure, he’s not a long-term option, but we have that anyway in Zander and 30 minutes off the bench of WP tying replacement loose heads in knots would be very useful. Simon Berghan would be the third choice, but he’s barely played.

Hookers – Euan Ashman, Stuart McInally, George Turner: McInally has been playing like a man who wants that starting jersey back. Turner may still have first dibs on it, however. Ashman is the post RWC 2023 frontrunner, and pretty good already. Fraser Brown has not played enough.

Locks – Alex Craig, Scott Cummings, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner: Well as Jamie Hodgson has done, I think we revert to the tried and tested here. Craig did very well in the last Six Nations – especially in Paris – and missed November with injury. Jonny G has to come back. I have Skinner as a hybrid 5/6, leaning more towards 5.

Back row – Josh Bayliss, Magnus Bradbury, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Jamie Ritchie, Hamish Watson: You make a demand of someone, he responds – and how – so you have to acknowledge it. Bradbury offers more physical presence at No 8. I like Bayliss very much, but the impressive Darge – absent with an untimely injury in the autumn – might be the coming man. Especially as the mighty Mish is now 30.

The Backs

🏉 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲 🏉 From deep in their own half to scoring in the corner – @Scotlandteam are so dangerous on the counter attack! Sean Maitland was key to their win over France in Edinburgh.#GuinnessSixNations | #TryOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/02U1c3RmMk — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) December 23, 2020

Scrum halves – Jamie Dobie, George Horne, Ali Price: Try as I might, I can’t find a place for Ben Vellacott – unless you’re being supremely harsh on Dobie and Horne. Such has been the Edinburgh man’s form, however, that you wouldn’t be surprised. Price is clearly the No 1 No 9, though.

Stand-offs – Finn Russell, Adam Hastings: It’s probably just me, but I detect a certain cooling towards Adam. Only a few months after THAT miss-pass in Paris? The eagerness to promote Blair Kinghorn as a 10 makes one suspicious. But to me Hastings is still the heir to Finn, and Blair is the spare.

Centres – Mark Bennett, Chris Harris, James Lang, Sam Johnson, Sione Tuipulotu: Johnson and Harris are the men in situe, Bennett and Tuipulotu the men in searing form. I like Lang as a sound enabler/distributor and the cover for Johnson more than Matt Scott.

Wings – Darcy Graham, Sean Maitland, Kyle Steyn, Duhan van der Merwe: Maitland over Rufus McLean? Absolutely. Best defensive wing we have, covers full-back if needed, more nous than anyone and ALWAYS plays well against England and France. Rufus is the future, but this is now. I like Steyn as the best kick-chaser on the squad, a big thing in the modern game.

Full-backs – Stuart Hogg, Blair Kinghorn: Listed Kinghorn here but he’s basically a utility player now.

Unlucky – Jamie Bhatti, Nick Haining, Jamie Hodgson, Rufus McLean, Dylan Richardson, Matt Scott, Ross Thompson, Ben Vellacott: But don’t fret guys, we’ll probably need you at some point and certainly see you in the summer.