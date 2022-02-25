Douglas Ross avoids punishment over undeclared earnings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Douglas Ross avoids punishment over undeclared earnings

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 9:12 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 9:14 pm
Douglas Ross.
The MP for Moray had referred himself to the Standards Commissioner last year.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has avoided sanctions after failing to declare earnings while serving as an MP.

Mr Ross referred himself to the Standards Commissioner in November for not recording his full MSP salary and earnings as a match official for the Scottish Football Association.

In a judgment released on Friday, Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone said the MP for Moray did not intend to deliberately mislead the public by his omission, and said she was satisfied that the matter had now been dealt with.

Ms Stone also noted Mr Ross had “since implemented new procedures to stop these failings reoccurring.”

My MSP salary continues to be donated to charity and has been declared on time since November, as will any future payments received for football games

It is understood the MP failed to declare £28,218.57 in outside earnings from his second job as Highlands and Islands MSP and third job as a football referee.

The undeclared income included £6,728.57 from 16 football matches in 2021 and 2020, and £21,490 in a top-up salary from his role as an MSP.

Following the judgment, Mr Ross said he had “accepted full responsibility for getting this badly wrong”.

He said: “As soon as I realised this error, I provided the UK Parliament with all relevant details, and reported it myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards.

“I also apologised at the outset for making this mistake and accepted full responsibility for getting this badly wrong. I want to repeat that apology today and guarantee that it won’t happen again. I have taken steps to stop these failings occurring again.

“My MSP salary continues to be donated to charity and has been declared on time since November, as will any future payments received for football games.”

