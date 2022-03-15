Fair Fuel UK call for fuel duty to be decreased by 5p on every litre

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A campaign group is calling on a reduction in fuel duty in next week’s spring forecast budget statement.

Following decisions made by governments in New Zealand, Ireland and Germany, Fair Fuel UK is calling on Westminster to follow suit and reduce duty on fuel by at least 5p on every litre.

Fair Fuel UK say this will bring pump prices in line with the average of Europe and make businesses more competitive and viable, as well as helping to reduce living costs.

It argues pump prices 12 months ago were £1.20 per litre and today they are now nearly £1.70.

That’s a difference of 45p per litre or nearly £25 more to fill up an average family car.

The extra VAT is estimated to be, in the last 12 months on an annualised basis to be about £2.7 billion.

Howard Cox, Fair Fuel UK, speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s GMS Good Morning Scotland, said: “Scotland is taking the pole position when it comes to costs at the pump.

Situation is causing ‘genuine anxiety’

“Around the country fuel prices are £1.62 for unleaded and £1.71 for diesel. In rural areas, of which there are many in Scotland it is 5-6% more.

“It is causing families and businesses worry and genuine anxiety.”

The Press and Journal has been watching fuel prices throughout our area, and have written about 10 top tips to help fuel go the extra mile.

He Cox added: “Any cut in tax is helpful. It would be best to cut fuel duty by at least 5p.”

‘Opportunistic profiteering’

He describedthe current situation as one where prices are soaring due to “opportunistic profiteering” rather than increased costs to produce oil.

Saying that UK drivers were being fleeced, he added: “Fuel tax is 57.95 per litre and then VAT on top so this is double taxation.

“We are calling on the UK government to reduce fuel tax by at least five pence per litre, this would give some relief.”

Treasury minister Rishi Sunak is due to give a spring forecast statement to the UK Parliament next Wednesday.