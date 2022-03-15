Fair Fuel UK call for fuel duty to be decreased by 5p on every litre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Scotland

Fair Fuel UK call for fuel duty to be decreased by 5p on every litre

By Louise Glen
March 15, 2022, 7:51 am Updated: March 15, 2022, 8:21 am
A petrol pump being inserted in a car
Fuel prices are continuing to rise.

A campaign group is calling on a reduction in fuel duty in next week’s spring forecast budget statement.

Following decisions made by governments in New Zealand, Ireland and Germany, Fair Fuel UK is calling on Westminster to follow suit and reduce duty on fuel by at least 5p on every litre.

Fair Fuel UK say this will bring pump prices in line with the average of Europe and make businesses more competitive and viable, as well as helping to reduce living costs.

It argues pump prices 12 months ago were £1.20 per litre and today they are now nearly £1.70.

That’s a difference of 45p per litre or nearly £25 more to fill up an average family car.

The extra VAT is estimated to be, in the last 12 months on an annualised basis to be about £2.7 billion.

Howard Cox, Fair Fuel UK, speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s GMS Good Morning Scotland, said: “Scotland is taking the pole position when it comes to costs at the pump.

Situation is causing ‘genuine anxiety’

“Around the country fuel prices are £1.62 for unleaded and £1.71 for diesel. In rural areas, of which there are many in Scotland it is 5-6% more.

“It is causing families and businesses worry and genuine anxiety.”

The Press and Journal has been watching fuel prices throughout our area, and have written about 10 top tips to help fuel go the extra mile.

He Cox added: “Any cut in tax is helpful. It would be best to cut fuel duty by at least 5p.”

‘Opportunistic profiteering’

He describedthe current situation as one where prices are soaring due to “opportunistic profiteering” rather than increased costs to produce oil.

Saying that UK drivers were being fleeced, he added: “Fuel tax is 57.95 per litre and then VAT on top so this is double taxation.

“We are calling on the UK government to reduce fuel tax by at least five pence per litre, this would give some relief.”

Treasury minister Rishi Sunak is due to give a spring forecast statement to the UK Parliament next Wednesday.

