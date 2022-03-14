10 top tips to help your fuel go the extra mile By Felicity Donohoe March 14, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2022, 8:53 am As fuel prices look set to rise further, there are ways for drivers to keep costs down. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Fuel prices motoring motoring news More from the Press and Journal News team News Weekend court roll – stalkers, speeders, scooters and Zinger March 13, 2022 News American freelance journalist shot dead by Russian forces in Ukraine March 13, 2022 News Children’s hospice charity opens new Aberdeen office March 11, 2022 More from the Press and Journal Schools and nursery settings in the Highlands closed due to Covid United Auctions group chairman steps down Aberdeenshire school shut due to burst water main NHS Grampian Covid hospital admissions nearing its ‘all time peak’ Russian invasion of Ukraine: What you need to know about what is happening today CalMac services to Coll and Tiree cancelled while other services disrupted