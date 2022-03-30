POLL RESULTS: Our readers say they’ll bin all their face masks when rules end on April 18

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Press & Journal and Evening Express readers have said they will bin all their face masks once official rules come to an end on April 18.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced today that the requirement to wear a face covering in public settings will become guidance for all in a matter of weeks.

The announcement had some jumping for joy and others worried about the impact the change could have on more vulnerable members of society.

We asked our readers whether they would be binning their face masks come April 18 or whether they would continue to wear them regardless of the requirement being dropped.

The results are in

More than 700 of you had your say in our poll, which was launched on Wednesday afternoon just after the big announcement.

It found that the majority of people would be getting rid of their masks once the rules have been relaxed.

61.6% of people said they would be binning all their face masks

38.4% of people said they wouldn’t be binning their face masks

As well as voting in our poll, readers took to the comments section on our social media pages to share their feelings on today’s announcement regarding face coverings.

‘Have respect for others’

Despite the poll result, our comments sections were flooded with people saying they would still be wearing a mask, with some even urging others to do the same.

Reasoning for this varied from protecting vulnerable family members to having health conditions themselves.

Lillian Nicolson said: “I will still wear my one, too much virus still going around to feel safe.”

Angie Banks commented: “If you’re healthy, very good. Get rid of your mask but please have respect for others that are at a high risk and still want to wear a mask.”

Some felt they would keep a hold of their masks and wear them in busier places on a case by case basis.

Jo Todd said: “No I will not bin my masks, but continue to wear them when I think it’s appropriate and sensible.”

‘I haven’t worn mine in a couple of weeks’

Those excited to wave masks goodbye shared their thoughts, with many saying they had stopped wearing masks weeks ago despite it still being a legal requirement to do so.

Kelly Marshall said: “I haven’t worn mine in a couple of weeks, for those that want to keep wearing then so be it. Does it matter?

“Should be personal choice, just like those that don’t want to wear one…. shouldn’t need to wait though in my opinion… either continue to wear if you want…. or don’t and stop now.”

People who have been required to wear marks at work were among those excited to see the back of them.

Jenna Murray commented: “Won’t be wearing one. I wear them at work constantly and that’s more than enough!”

‘Keep yourself right’

Many of our readers also sit between a firm ‘yes’ or ‘no’ response.

One reader, Gillian Innes, said she had intended on continuing to wear a mask, but the rising case numbers in the past couple of weeks has made her question their effectiveness.

“I wear a mask at work and when shopping and my thoughts were to continue wearing in shops etc,” she explained.

“But I’m now actually starting to question the effectiveness of mask wearing due to the high numbers in Scotland.”

Some also felt mask wearing it should already be a matter of personal choice rather than having to follow set rules.

Liz Gauld commented: “The government is not responsible for you. No one is responsible for you.

“You do what you think best for you and do not judge what others do. Keep yourself right.”