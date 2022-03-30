Here’s where your nearest Gaelic feis will be taking place next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Here’s where your nearest Gaelic feis will be taking place next month

By Lauren Robertson
March 30, 2022, 7:41 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 7:43 pm
Young people enjoying a Feis back in 2019. Picture by Marieke McBean
Young people enjoying a Feis back in 2019. Picture by Marieke McBean

A number of Gaelic feisean will be taking place in the north and north-east after being forced to turn to online events for the past two years.

Feisean offer tuition in traditional Gaelic arts to thousands of young people across Scotland every year, with classes in traditional music, song, drama and art.

A number of week-long events, concerts and tuition days will be held across the country during the school Easter holidays as participants and volunteers welcome a return of in-person activities.

Calum Alex MacMillan, development manager at Fèisean nan Gàidheal, explained why the proper return of the events would mean so much to those taking part in them.

“Covid has caused so many events and activities to be cancelled or postponed, with our young people missing out on so much,” he said.

“Although the focus of the fèisean is tuition in the traditional Gaelic arts, they provide much more than that, giving young people and their communities opportunities to come together and learn, socialise, develop skills and knowledge of their culture as well as supporting the local economy.

“It is fantastic to see the excitement and enthusiasm of the fèisean committees and we wish them every success with their upcoming events.”

NAIDHEACHD | NEWSFèisean air feadh na dùthcha gu bhith an sàs ann an tachartasan cultarail aig àm na…

Posted by Fèisean nan Gàidheal on Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Where are the events taking place?

The feisean taking place around the north and north-east are as follows:

Aberdeen – Fèis Obar Dheathain, April 4-5

Skye and Lochalsh – Fèis an Earraich, April 4-8

Oban – Fèis Latharna, April 4-8

Ross-shire – Fèis Rois Oigridh, April 4-8

Inverness – Fèis a’ Bhaile Easter Fèis Day, April 8

Lewis and Harris – Luach, April 8-9

Isle of Lewis – Fèis Taigh Dhonnchaidh, April 11-15

You can find out more about the events on their website.

The programme has been supported by funding from Creative Scotland, HIE, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Highland Council and Argyll & Bute Council

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal