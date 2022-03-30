Here’s where your nearest Gaelic feis will be taking place next month

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of Gaelic feisean will be taking place in the north and north-east after being forced to turn to online events for the past two years.

Feisean offer tuition in traditional Gaelic arts to thousands of young people across Scotland every year, with classes in traditional music, song, drama and art.

A number of week-long events, concerts and tuition days will be held across the country during the school Easter holidays as participants and volunteers welcome a return of in-person activities.

Calum Alex MacMillan, development manager at Fèisean nan Gàidheal, explained why the proper return of the events would mean so much to those taking part in them.

“Covid has caused so many events and activities to be cancelled or postponed, with our young people missing out on so much,” he said.

“Although the focus of the fèisean is tuition in the traditional Gaelic arts, they provide much more than that, giving young people and their communities opportunities to come together and learn, socialise, develop skills and knowledge of their culture as well as supporting the local economy.

“It is fantastic to see the excitement and enthusiasm of the fèisean committees and we wish them every success with their upcoming events.”

NAIDHEACHD | NEWSFèisean air feadh na dùthcha gu bhith an sàs ann an tachartasan cultarail aig àm na… Posted by Fèisean nan Gàidheal on Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Where are the events taking place?

The feisean taking place around the north and north-east are as follows:

Aberdeen – Fèis Obar Dheathain, April 4-5

Skye and Lochalsh – Fèis an Earraich, April 4-8

Oban – Fèis Latharna, April 4-8

Ross-shire – Fèis Rois Oigridh, April 4-8

Inverness – Fèis a’ Bhaile Easter Fèis Day, April 8

Lewis and Harris – Luach, April 8-9

Isle of Lewis – Fèis Taigh Dhonnchaidh, April 11-15

You can find out more about the events on their website.

The programme has been supported by funding from Creative Scotland, HIE, Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Highland Council and Argyll & Bute Council