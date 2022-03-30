POLL: Will you bin all your face masks when rules end on April 18? By David Mackay March 30, 2022, 2:56 pm Face mask rules will come to an end in Scotland on April 18. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed the legal obligation to wear face masks in Scotland will be fully removed on April 18. Requirements to wear coverings in public places including shops and public transport have remained in place due to Covid concerns. Today Ms Sturgeon confirmed the obligation to wear face masks in places of worship would be removed from April 4. And the legal requirement to wear face coverings in all settings, including shops and public transport, will be fully removed after the Easter break on April 18. However, public health experts have encouraged people to continue to choose to wear masks to increase safety for themselves and others. Have your say in our poll. Will you choose to keep wearing a face mask, or will you bin them all once the legal requirement ends on April 18? Take Our Poll Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal ‘Our needs are not being considered properly’: Skye resident says scrapping face coverings will leave vulnerable people at risk POLL RESULTS: Our readers say they’ll bin all their face masks when rules end on April 18 ‘Where is the science to support this?’: Business leaders react to face covering announcement Covid Scotland: Key dates as Nicola Sturgeon scraps face mask laws