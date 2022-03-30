POLL: Will you bin all your face masks when rules end on April 18?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Scotland

POLL: Will you bin all your face masks when rules end on April 18?

By David Mackay
March 30, 2022, 2:56 pm
Face mask rules will come to an end in Scotland on April 18.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed the legal obligation to wear face masks in Scotland will be fully removed on April 18.

Requirements to wear coverings in public places including shops and public transport have remained in place due to Covid concerns.

Today Ms Sturgeon confirmed the obligation to wear face masks in places of worship would be removed from April 4.

And the legal requirement to wear face coverings in all settings, including shops and public transport, will be fully removed after the Easter break on April 18.

However, public health experts have encouraged people to continue to choose to wear masks to increase safety for themselves and others.

Have your say in our poll. Will you choose to keep wearing a face mask, or will you bin them all once the legal requirement ends on April 18?

