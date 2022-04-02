‘People are already in a state of crisis’: Scottish charity boss warns energy bills set to soar again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘People are already in a state of crisis’: Scottish charity boss warns energy bills set to soar again

By Lottie Hood
April 2, 2022, 10:31 am Updated: April 2, 2022, 11:49 am
Scottish charity director warns that the people are already in having to make 'impossible choices' due to recent increases in energy bills.
A UK charity has said people on low incomes are already facing “impossible choices” as energy bills rise.

The biggest jump in energy prices in living memory came into effect on April 1 and prices are already estimated to rise again in October.

It is estimated that the most recent increase in prices will cost the average UK household an additional £700 a year. Now it appears another rise of £625 could be on the horizon in October.

Many were already struggling to pay their energy bills. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), 43% of adults in Britain were already finding it difficult to pay their energy bills before the latest surge in prices.

As fuel, national insurance and road tax also rise in cost, concerns for those on low incomes are only increasing.

‘A completely unacceptable situation’

Chris Birt, associate director for Scotland from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation has said that already “people are in a state of crisis”.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, he said: “You called them tough choices, these are becoming impossible choices.”

“These are enormous sums of money if you’re trying to get by on low incomes and we are seeing spikes in foodbank use and spikes in homelessness. This is a completely unacceptable situation that governments at all levels now need to step up to help with.”

Many in the UK have warned people that those struggling could be “living on the streets” as bills and prices continue to rise.

Mr Birt said: “There is a cruel irony that this spike in energy prices has been paired with a real drop in temperatures.

“So if you imagine how cold people have been over the last couple of days when you were afraid of whether to put your heating on because your meter might run out. This can’t be fair in a country as wealthy as ours.”

“Things like food, like clothing, things like heating are essentials we can’t go without those and those and low-income households already spend more on those than those on a middle income.”

Mr Birt warned that many in low-income households could on average be spending up to 50% of their income on energy bills.

He added: “So before you’ve even got the lights on in your house half of all your money is gone and that does not leave an awful lot behind.”

“If social security continues to be cut as it is and if energy bills continue to go up by hundreds of pounds, people will have to use food banks, people will have to go without electricity, people will have to go without heat.

“Kids will go to bed at night not knowing where their breakfast will come from.”

Scots urged to seek advice on bills as energy prices soar

