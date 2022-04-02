Chloe Lawson, 20, opens second cafe in Braemar’s Highland Games Pavilion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Twenty-year-old entrepreneur Chloe Lawson has opened her second cafe in Braemar’s Highland Games Pavilion.

Chloe, from Alford, already runs a cafe in her hometown, known as Chloe’s Kitchen Creations, which launched in May 2019 when the talented baker was only 17.

Her business continued to thrive throughout the pandemic, leaving Chloe determined to expand beyond the town and set up shop in a second location.

The new cafe has been in the works for one month and boasts a capacity of 44.

It is called Chloe’s Kitchen Creations @ The Pavilion and will be open from 10am to 4pm daily from today.

Dishing out bakes in Braemar

The opportunity to take on the space at the Pavilion arose after having discussions with the Braemar Highland Games Centre.

“We had gone for a visit and upon looking around and hearing about the centre, all these ideas started coming to my head,” Chloe said.

“I have always wanted to expand further than Alford, and if Covid has taught me anything it’s to just go for it.”

The cafe is 153 square metres, and there is both indoor and outdoor seating.

Breakfast and lunch dishes will be available, as well as a variety of drinks, Shorty’s Ice Cream and, of course, cakes and home bakes.

These include:

Brookies

Stuffed brownies

Fresh cream cakes

Classic puddings

Scones

Chloe said: “The Highlanders Platter is a must try. It’s full of local produce.

“There’s chutney, From Bakery Lane’s chilli jam, The Bread Guy’s Bread, Kindness Bakery’s aatcakes, pate from HM Sheridan, cheese from Cambus O’ May and cured meats from Great Glen.

“We also have use of the wee Gatehouse Cafe, which we will continue to offer our much loved milkshakes and sundaes using Shorty’s Ice Cream. And a deli area, too, where we again have lots of local produce.

“Our daily specials will showcase local suppliers, too. And our favourite afternoon teas are still available to book.”

Like her first cafe, everything will be made on-site by Chloe and her close-knit team of five.

This team is expanding to 15 with some positions still available.

Elegant and historic

Already elegantly furnished, with touches of the Duke of Rothesay tartan, and overlooking the grounds of the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park, minimal work had to be carried out in the cafe by Chloe and the team.

They received the keys to the premises on Tuesday, March 1.

“There was no refurb to do, we just had to pop all our stock in, clean and do some training,” Chloe went on to say.

“The cafe is part of a museum, so there are loads to look at in there. The building is beautiful on its own. I love it.

“My team is really excited to be working here with its amazing surroundings. Braemar is such a lovely village with a vast offering of shops etc.”

Balancing act

Until summer, Chloe will be dedicating her time to getting Chloe’s Kitchen Creations @ The Pavilion up and running.

Then the entrepreneur will be splitting her time between both cafes.

She said: “Moving from a takeaway to a cafe (at Chloe’s Kitchen Creations) is a large step but we are ready.

“I am extremely chuffed with how far we have come in just under three years!”

