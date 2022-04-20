Further 10 Covid patient deaths across north and north-east confirmed in last 24 hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There have been 10 deaths of people with a confirmed coronavirus diagnosis across the north and north-east in the last 24 hours.

The number of Covid related deaths reported nationwide during the period is the second highest it has been since February last year.

A further 45 people have died across Scotland after testing positive for the virus.

There were 50 deaths recorded on March 24, 2022 and September 24, 2021, but before that the highest number of deaths recorded in a 24 hour period was 47 last February.

The latest figures include five in the NHS Highland area, two in NHS Grampian, one in NHS Shetland and two in NHS Western Isles.

The number of new positive cases has also risen to 3,976 when compared with yesterday’s total of 2,428.

Regional breakdown

The health board with the greatest number of positive cases in the north and north-east is NHS Grampian which has recorded 381 in the last 24 hours.

165 of theses cases were in Aberdeenshire, 152 were in Aberdeen City and 64 were in Moray.

After Grampian is NHS Highland, which has reported 227 new cases.

There were 38 cases in the Western Isles, 26 in Shetland and 11 in Orkney.

Vaccination rollout

In Scotland, 3,467,286 people have received all three doses of a Covid vaccination.

A total of 4,382,832 people have only received their first dose and 4,100,514 have had two.

265,077 have also gone on to receive a fourth jab.