Nationwide offers grants of up to £50,000 to charities helping struggling families

By Joanna Bremner
April 26, 2022, 1:51 pm
A study by Nationwide indicates that 85% of people are concerned about the rising cost of living.
A building society is offering grants to charities helping struggling households through the cost of living crisis.

Nationwide is inviting groups to apply for its community grants programme, with applications welcomed from those supporting those suffering financial hardship and housing issues.

Research conducted by Nationwide reveals that 85% of people are concerned about the rising cost of living.

A third (33%) say they can no longer afford their mortgage or rent.

To tackle these concerns, Nationwide has made £4.3 million of funding available to help address the financial struggles which are causing distress for many.

How Nationwide can help

Grants of up between £10,000 and £50,000 are available to charities, community land trusts and housing cooperatives.

Applications must fit one of the following three prioritised criteria:

  • Helping people into a home
  • Preventing people from losing their home
  • Supporting ­people to thrive at home

Since 2017, Nationwide has given £17.7m to 444 housing projects and charities.

By 2023, they will have awarded £22m to those in need.

Cash with small house figurines.
Research from Nationwide reveals that four in 10 (40%) have already had to dip into their savings to afford their bills over the last year. Image credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Craig Taylor, a senior social investment manager at Nationwide Building Society said: “The last year has been exceptionally challenging for many of us, but if there’s one thing it has taught us, it’s the value and importance of community.

“Due to cost pressures faced by so many households in the UK, we are welcoming applications from charities supporting people in the cost of living crisis alongside those focussed on housing.

“Since 2018, our Community Grants Programme has supported charitable organisations seeking to make a difference to vulnerable people facing housing challenges across the UK.

“Everyone should have a place fit to call home, which is why our Community Grants Programme is so important to us.”

A third ‘lost hope’ for owning a home

The crisis is not only affecting people’s finances right now, it has also had a negative effect on their future outlook.

In a study of 2,000, more than a third (34%) revealed that they have lost all hope of one day affording to buy their own home.

Those in need of support can find out more on Nationwide’s website.

