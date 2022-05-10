‘These products should not be purchased or eaten’: Scottish retailers are still selling recalled Kinder products

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Food Standards Scotland (FSS) is warning that Kinder products linked to a salmonella outbreak are still being found on Scottish retailer’s shelves

In a plea to the public, the FSS said to be on the lookout for certain Kinder products after investigations by local authorities found a substantial number of businesses with recalled product still available for sale.

A full list of the products can be found at the end of this article.

The products, which were recalled by Ferrero in early April, have been linked to an ongoing salmonella outbreak.

‘These products should not be purchased or eaten’

A number of these cases have been young children. There are believed to be more than 73 cases in the UK.

The FSS warned: “These products should not be purchased or eaten.”

Stuart McAdam, FSS head of incidents, urged small business owners to ensure that recalled Kinder products are removed.

He said: “Investigations have found that some products previously recalled remain on retailer shelves.

Recalled products have reappeared in the UK

“In addition, products intended for the European market only, that have been recalled by Ferrero in Europe, have been subsequently imported into the UK by UK importers not linked to Ferrero.

“While FSS continues to work closely with local authorities and Public Health Scotland, I would urge any small business owner to double check their stock to ensure recalled product isn’t available for sale.

“Any members of the public who have bought or spot recalled Kinder products on shelves or online are advised to raise the issue with the retailer and report the matter to their local authority so that action can be taken.”

What are the symptoms of salmonella?

Symptoms of salmonellosis typically resolve themselves within a few days and include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

However, symptoms can be more severe and lead to hospitalisation, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 24 on 111.

Salmonella can be spread from person to person as well as from food, so anyone affected should adhere to good hygiene practices, such as washing hands thoroughly after using the bathroom and avoiding handling food for others where possible, if you have symptoms.

The full list of recalled products

Kinder Surprise : Pack size 20g, all best before dates up to and including January 4, 2023. Pack size 20g x 3, all best before dates up to and including January 4, 2023. Pack size 100g, all best before dates up to and including August 21 2022.

: Pack size 20g, all best before dates up to and including January 4, 2023. Pack size 20g x 3, all best before dates up to and including January 4, 2023. Pack size 100g, all best before dates up to and including August 21 2022. Kinder Mini Eggs: Pack size 75g, all best before dates up to and including August 21.

Pack size 75g, all best before dates up to and including August 21. Kinder Egg Hunt Kit: Pack size 150g, all best before dates up to and including 21 August 2022.

Pack size 150g, all best before dates up to and including 21 August 2022. Kinder Schokobons: Pack size 70g, 200g, 320g, all best before dates up to and including January 4 2023

Pack size 70g, 200g, 320g, all best before dates up to and including January 4 2023 Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche: Pack size 133g best before date of August 21 2022

Pack size 133g best before date of August 21 2022 Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Lei: Pack size 100g, best before date of August 21 2022.

Pack size 100g, best before date of August 21 2022. Ferrero Kinder Mix Geschenktüte: Pack size 193g, best before date of August 21 2022.

Pack size 193g, best before date of August 21 2022. Ferrero Kinder Mix Bunte Mischung: Pack size 132g, best before date of August 21 2022.

Pack size 132g, best before date of August 21 2022. Kinder Niespodzianka Maxi Uni BN : Pack size 100g, best before date of 21 August 2022.

: Pack size 100g, best before date of 21 August 2022. Kinder Surprise Geant Gar: P ack size 100g, best before date of August 20 2022.

ack size 100g, best before date of August 20 2022. Kinder Surprise Fille : Pack size 100g, best before date of April 20 2022.

: Pack size 100g, best before date of April 20 2022. Kinder Schokobons Sachet : Pack size 125g and 200g, best before date of October 26 2022.

: Pack size 125g and 200g, best before date of October 26 2022. Kinder Happy Moments : Pack size 242g, best before date of August 21 2022.

: Pack size 242g, best before date of August 21 2022. Kinder Happy Moment Ballotin 1 : All pack sizes, best before date of August 21 2022.

: All pack sizes, best before date of August 21 2022. Swieta Kinder Jajko Z Niespodzianka Maxi Uni Wn : Pack size100g, best before date of August 21 2022

: Pack size100g, best before date of August 21 2022 Swieta Kinder Maxi Mix Peluche Bn: Pack size 133g, best before date of August 21 2022

Additional details of the products affected can be found in the product recall information notice on the FSS website.