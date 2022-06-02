Will your local store or supermarket opening hours be affected by the Platinum Jubilee? By Lauren Taylor June 2, 2022, 6:24 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 6:59 pm 0 Here's our handy list of store opening times across the Bank Holiday weekend. Supplied: Jon Super/PA Wire [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from the Press and Journal Emmerdale’s Patrick Mower to join star-studded line-up at Jubilee Pageant Beacons lit across the Highland, Aberdeenshire and Moray to mark start of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations Beacons light up skies across Northern Ireland for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee ‘Oyez, oyez!’: Queen’s Platinum Jubilee proclamation in Aberdeen