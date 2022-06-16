RMT and Network Rail talks to resume in bid to stop strike cancelling over 90% of ScotRail trains next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RMT and Network Rail talks to resume in bid to stop strike cancelling over 90% of ScotRail trains next week

By Lottie Hood
June 16, 2022, 7:49 am Updated: June 16, 2022, 8:09 am
Scotrail pay dispute
Talks between National Rail and RMT Union are going ahead in a bid to stop strike. Picture by Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Talks between union RMT and Network Rail are to continue ahead of the UK-wide strike taking place next week that will cancel more than 90% of ScotRail’s services.

Members of the RMT union working for Network Rail are due to strike for three days week.

ScotRail’s services will be badly effected by this and the operator has announced it will only be able to run five routes in the Central Belt – with no trains at all due to serve Aberdeen or Inverness. 

 

Will leave people in Scotland ‘very hard hit’

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Simon Calder, travel correspondent with The Independent, said while discussions will take place he fears it will not be enough.

He said: “This is all about, as you say, the guarantee the RMT union wants that there will be no detrimental changes to working practices.

“They’re also in dispute over pay and redundancies and they say that the government, or rather Network Rail, has a plan to cut thousands of jobs to make the railways unsafe.

“And even though the newly nationalised ScotRail isn’t involved, Scotland’s rail system, the infrastructure, is run by Network Rail Scotland and the signallers and maintenance staff will be walking out.”

All the services in the north and north-east will be closed leaving people who rely on trains for work or even tourists “very hard hit”.

Mr Calder added the strike planned for the Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week was aimed to have maximum impact and will effectively cancel services for the whole week.

‘I fear it will be going ahead’

Having heard both sides, Mr Calder said he assumes it will be going ahead, adding: “Ultimately this is between the government in London, which funds Network Rail, and the RMT union that believes we are in indeed kind of going back three decades to the years when it could shut down the entire Great Britain rail network.

“Indeed the noises in parliament in Westminster yesterday suggested that the Conservative government would not  particularly be adverse to a strike since it regards it as something which they can get a party political advantage over Labour.

“So I fear it will be going ahead and I’m certainly planning that that will be happening.”

