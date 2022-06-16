RMT and Network Rail talks to resume in bid to stop strike cancelling over 90% of ScotRail trains next week

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Talks between union RMT and Network Rail are to continue ahead of the UK-wide strike taking place next week that will cancel more than 90% of ScotRail’s services.

Members of the RMT union working for Network Rail are due to strike for three days week.

ScotRail’s services will be badly effected by this and the operator has announced it will only be able to run five routes in the Central Belt – with no trains at all due to serve Aberdeen or Inverness.

Due to industrial action, there will be a very limited service running on the rail network next week. Please only travel by train if necessary. If you are travelling expect severe disruption and plan ahead. Visit https://t.co/89FsmivtlC for more information. pic.twitter.com/PjvhAufadJ — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) June 15, 2022

Will leave people in Scotland ‘very hard hit’

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, Simon Calder, travel correspondent with The Independent, said while discussions will take place he fears it will not be enough.

He said: “This is all about, as you say, the guarantee the RMT union wants that there will be no detrimental changes to working practices.

“They’re also in dispute over pay and redundancies and they say that the government, or rather Network Rail, has a plan to cut thousands of jobs to make the railways unsafe.

Rail union RMT has called for a face-to-face meeting with Transport Secretary @grantshapps and Chancellor @RishiSunak to avert strike action on the rail network next week#RailStrikeshttps://t.co/F9ke3J75Vq pic.twitter.com/stSeDHXsDW — RMT (@RMTunion) June 15, 2022

“And even though the newly nationalised ScotRail isn’t involved, Scotland’s rail system, the infrastructure, is run by Network Rail Scotland and the signallers and maintenance staff will be walking out.”

All the services in the north and north-east will be closed leaving people who rely on trains for work or even tourists “very hard hit”.

Mr Calder added the strike planned for the Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week was aimed to have maximum impact and will effectively cancel services for the whole week.

‘I fear it will be going ahead’

Having heard both sides, Mr Calder said he assumes it will be going ahead, adding: “Ultimately this is between the government in London, which funds Network Rail, and the RMT union that believes we are in indeed kind of going back three decades to the years when it could shut down the entire Great Britain rail network.

“Indeed the noises in parliament in Westminster yesterday suggested that the Conservative government would not particularly be adverse to a strike since it regards it as something which they can get a party political advantage over Labour.

“So I fear it will be going ahead and I’m certainly planning that that will be happening.”