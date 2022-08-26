Ofgem announces 80% rise in energy bills to an average of £3,549

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Ofgem announces 80% rise in energy bills to an average of £3,549

By Ross Hempseed
August 26, 2022, 7:51 am Updated: August 26, 2022, 10:39 am
ofgem price hike

Energy regulator Ofgem has announced an 80% rise in the average household energy bills – potentially pushing millions further into fuel poverty.

The announcement came as people across country grapple with the cost of living crisis which have left many struggling to feed their families and heat their homes.

Now it has been confirmed it is to get worse as Ofgem says the price cap will rise from £1,971 to an eye-watering £3,549, when it comes into effect on October 1.

It represents an 80% hike in the average household’s energy bill.

A typical household on a prepayment meter will see their bills rise from £2,017 to £3,608 from 1 October.

According to Ofgem, the price cap rise reflects the record prices in gas following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Chief executive of Ofgem, Jonathan Brearley says that the new prime minister will need to act fast to help people struggling with energy bills.

In a statement, he said: “With the right support in place and with regulator, government, industry and consumers working together, we can find a way through this.”

‘Absolutely horrifying for people’

Paul Deliu, RGU’s Energy Transitition Institute director told BBC Radio Scotland the new price cap could add £35 billion to the cost of living crisis and expects over a million households in Scotland could be classed as “fuel poor”.

He also says that support to tackle the problem needs to be addressed as the current support is based on assumptions the price cap would only increase to £2,800.

He added: “We cannot announce a problem without a solution. It leaves people in a real place of anxiety and uncertainty.”

Obviously this is completely unaffordable.”

Ian Gregory, Caithness Poverty Action Group

Ian Gregory, who works for Caithness Poverty Action Group, also spoke to GMS and said: “Bills are going absolutely stratospheric. Roughly a three-fold increase in personal consumption.

“I have spoken to a lot of people recently, such as older people living in council accommodation, which are fitted with old-fashioned heaters.

“A pensioner living on under £200 a week, is now looking at a bill of over £100-plus just for heating, obviously this is completely unaffordable.”

Mr Gregory says his phone has yet to stop ringing as people call asking for advice or support with their energy bills.

He recalls one older person calling in tears saying that they cannot make their pension stretch any further and says people are “absolutely desperate”.

While fuel poverty is termed as using 10% income on fuel, Mr Gregory believes in the areas he works that this may rise to 100% given the new price cap.

Child Poverty Action Group are warning that family households will be impacted hard by the rise with households spending 30% more on energy.

John Dickie, director of the CPAG, said “Today’s energy cap announcement will terrify many low-income families.

“Here in Scotland one immediate step would be to double the remaining Scottish child payment bridging payments so that hard up families with school aged children get equivalent support to those already benefitting from the £20 a week Scottish child payment.”

What is the reaction from your local officials?

Northern Isles MP, Alistair Carmichael says the new figure, that was predicted for days, is a “cataclysmic hit to family finances”.

While Moray MP Richard Lochhead demanded immediate action from the UK Government in the short term.

He also suggested “urgent and fundamental reform of the energy market that is failing energy rich Moray and Scotland”.

Rhoda Grant MSP believes the situation is worse for homes in the Highlands and Islands, given that many remain unconnected and rely on increasingly expensive fuels.

She said: “This price increase will have a bigger impact in the Highlands and Islands, in that we already pay unfair distribution costs.

“Added to that many homes in Highlands and Islands are not on the gas grid and are reliant on electricity, oil or LPG to heat their home.

“We hear of the huge profits that oil and gas companies are making yet people are going to be plunging themselves into debt just to get through the winter.”

‘A frightening truth’

Citizens Advice Scotland chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “This increase should not go ahead. It is absolutely horrifying for people who are hanging on by a thread financially.

“CABs are on the frontline of the cost of living crisis, and what they are seeing all across the country is that people literally cannot afford another big increase in bills.

“The frightening truth is that people face the very real prospect of freezing or starving this winter without help.

“We already see a link between the demand for energy advice and food insecurity advice, demand for both is rising – even before the weather turns cold.”

Ofgem says it is making any price cap projections for January as the market remains volatile, but it says the market for gas in winter means that prices could get significantly worse through 2023.

Ofgem announces an 80% hike in the cost of fuel.

Responding to the announcement the Scottish Government said it has prepared a £1.2 million package to expand energy support services.

From Monday, August 29, the £2 million Social Housing Fuel Support Fund will open, providing tangible help to our most vulnerable households.

Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Today’s price cap announcement and increase imposes a burden that customers simply cannot be expected to carry.

“The only acceptable course of action now is for the UK Government, who have the necessary policy levers and borrowing powers at their disposal, to take immediate steps to cancel the increase for all households.

“The Scottish Government is treating this situation as a public emergency.”

A UK Government spokesperson said: ““Direct support will continue to reach people’s pockets in the weeks and months ahead, targeted at those who need it most like low-incomes households, pensioners and those with disabilities.

“As part of our £37 billion package of help for households, one in four of all UK households will see £1,200 extra support, provided in instalments across the year, and everyone will receive a £400 discount on their energy bills over winter.”

Devastating energy bills warning

People face freezing or starving this winter due to devastating cost of living concerns, Citizens Advice Scotland warns

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland

unison strikes
Bin strike: Here's what to do with your waste while workers are on strike
0
mail strike
'A kick in the teeth': Postal workers strike across north and north-east branding pay…
0
The foundation stone at the Cabrach distillery is laid (Cabrach Trust/PA)
Work begins on first distillery in ‘birthplace of whisky’ for 170 years
Police said two men have been charged (David Cheskin/PA)
Two charged over death of 67-year-old
James Murray died in a crash on the M8 on Tuesday (Police Scotland/PA)
Family tribute for man who died after HGV overturned on M8
Channel 4 has won channel of the year at the Edinburgh TV Awards as it faces an uncertain future amid the threat of privatisation (Ian West/PA)
Channel 4 wins channel of the year at Edinburgh as privatisation threat looms
Robbie Williams (Netflix/PA)
Netflix to chart highs and lows of Robbie Williams’ career in documentary series
Scotland recorded 57 Covid deaths in the week ending August 21 (PA)
Weekly Covid deaths fall to lowest level since mid-June
Sir Iain Livingstone said the force would have to assess the sustainability of overtime (PA)
Using overtime to offset falling police numbers is unsustainable, chief warns
Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of Allan West (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two men arrested in connection with death of ‘much-loved’ 67-year-old

More from Press and Journal

Julie Hunter of Spotlessly Chic with her own dogs Cielo and Cooper. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Dog's Big Day: Wedding chaperone gets pets Spotlessly Chic
0
Robbie Scullion in action for Peterhead. Photo by Duncan Brown
Robbie Scullion reckons he called it right with Peterhead move
Orkney council pension
'Tough times' for investments hits Orkney council's pension pot
0
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns, who will be riding the Tour of Britain next week
Tour de France stage winner Dylan Teuns confirmed for Tour of Britain
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 after netting on his debut for Aberdeen.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen should sign another striker to complete an impressive summer transfer window
0
Cove Rangers striker Mitchel Megginson. Photos by Dave Cowe
'It's not going to be a case of winning every game and coast the…