Backlog warnings as bin crews get back to work after strike

Bin collectors are returning to the streets of the Highlands, Aberdeen and Orkney today as the first wave of strikes end.

A mass clean-up operation is under way across the country following the week-long spell of industrial action by council workers.

The disruption, which began on August 24, sparked concerns across the country as communities faced an eyesore situation.

Scotland’s streets were left strewn with litter as bins reached their capacity.

The escalating situation also prompted a response from firefighters following a series of bin fires.

Households have now been prompted by local authorities to put their bins out as they work to tackle the backlog.

Aberdeen bin workers hit the streets

Aberdeen City Council officials confirmed operations are returning to normal as waste collections recommence.

However, they warned of potential disruption as they work to return to normal service.

In a statement, published on their social media page, they wrote: “Waste and recycling collections are running today. Please put your bins out by 7am if this is your scheduled collection day.

“As this follows an extended period of national strike action, there is a large backlog of work and there may still be disruption to normal services.

“We thank residents for their patience ask that residents and businesses bear with us while we endeavour to catch up.”

More bin strikes on the way

The return to routine operations is to be short lived as further industrial action is planned in the Highlands, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from September 6 to 14.

Orkney bin workers are also scheduled to strike from September 7 until 10.

The strikes have been prompted by a dispute over pay.

Today, Highland Council is reporting no disruption to services as collectors work to clear the streets.

With further strikes in the coming days, residents and business owners are being encouraged to follow the advice on their website, which includes continuing to put their bins out before 7am on their usual collection day.

In a statement, Highland Council wrote: “We are aware of the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.”

Orkney Islands Council confirmed additional trade pick-ups are being made to help cope with the backlog.

A spokeswoman said: “Orkney Islands Council is rescheduling domestic waste collections due to the strike action. Waste teams will also be carrying out additional trade waste pick-ups.

“There will be a knock on impact on recycling collections as a result of the domestic runs – but it was felt more important at this time to deal with the backlog of waste.”