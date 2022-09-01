Backlog warnings as bin crews get back to work after strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Backlog warnings as bin crews get back to work after strike

By Michelle Henderson
September 1, 2022, 10:57 am Updated: September 1, 2022, 12:14 pm
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.

Bin collectors are returning to the streets of the Highlands, Aberdeen and Orkney today as the first wave of strikes end.

A mass clean-up operation is under way across the country following the week-long spell of industrial action by council workers.

The disruption, which began on August 24, sparked concerns across the country as communities faced an eyesore situation.

Bins are overflowing at the Castlegate in Aberdeen.

Scotland’s streets were left strewn with litter as bins reached their capacity.

The escalating situation also prompted a response from firefighters following a series of bin fires.

Households have now been prompted by local authorities to put their bins out as they work to tackle the backlog.

Aberdeen bin workers hit the streets

Aberdeen City Council officials confirmed operations are returning to normal as waste collections recommence.

However, they warned of potential disruption as they work to return to normal service.

In a statement, published on their social media page, they wrote: “Waste and recycling collections are running today. Please put your bins out by 7am if this is your scheduled collection day.

Aberdeen City Council have warned households and businesses of further disruption in the coming days as they work to tackle the backlog and clear away street waste in the city, including on Rosemount.

“As this follows an extended period of national strike action, there is a large backlog of work and there may still be disruption to normal services.

“We thank residents for their patience ask that residents and businesses bear with us while we endeavour to catch up.”

More bin strikes on the way

The return to routine operations is to be short lived as further industrial action is planned in the Highlands, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire from September 6 to 14.

Orkney bin workers are also scheduled to strike from September 7 until 10.

The strikes have been prompted by a dispute over pay.

Today, Highland Council is reporting no disruption to services as collectors work to clear the streets.

With further strikes in the coming days, residents and business owners are being encouraged to follow the advice on their website, which includes continuing to put their bins out before 7am on their usual collection day.

Bin strike calender graphic
The first wave of bin strikes is over… but the next one is just around the corner.

In a statement, Highland Council wrote: “We are aware of the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding during this period.”

Orkney Islands Council confirmed additional trade pick-ups are being made to help cope with the backlog.

A spokeswoman said: “Orkney Islands Council is rescheduling domestic waste collections due to the strike action. Waste teams will also be carrying out additional trade waste pick-ups.

“There will be a knock on impact on recycling collections as a result of the domestic runs – but it was felt more important at this time to deal with the backlog of waste.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
Bid for funding at Inverurie Station to address accessibility problems
0
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
Restaurant review: Heart and soul dining at Maggie's Grill's new Marischal Square joint in…
0
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
Man made threats to shoot police at family barbecue
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
Racist tried to spit at kebab shop worker and threatened to burn the place…
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
Happy Haddock chipper owner in Macduff pulls out after £600 rise in energy bills
0
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
Man's 'appalling' driving forced police to abandon chase through Aberdeen
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
From pool to spool: Watch new film celebrating Aberdeen's Bon Accord Baths
0
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
McDonald's chickens out of Aberdeen planning hearing after beef with locals
0
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
NHS Grampian invites children aged two to five to get flu vaccine to help…
0

More from Press and Journal

The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
Ewen Ferguson and Robert MacIntyre excel in Ryder Cup audition in Denmark
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
A giant leap for dram-kind: Glenlivet's newest single malt is literally out of this…
0
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin: 'My players are here until I'm told otherwise'
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
Forres campaigners secure £400k boost to buy and transform abandoned Leanchoil Hospital
0
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair adds extra seats to Aberdeen to Dublin flights due to popularity of link
0
The streets of Aberdeen were left strewn with litter as a result of the strike.
Molly's Cafe Bar: The Stonehaven venue making waves
0