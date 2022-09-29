Coastguard teams join search for missing Skye man Harry Macdonald

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A multi-agency search is underway for Skye man Harry Macdonald who was last seen over a week ago.

Land and sea searches are ongoing for the 59-year-old, who was last seen in the Portree area at around 10am on Wednesday, September 21.

Coastguard teams from Skye have been searching the area alongside officers, and the Portree lifeboat crew has been working with mountain rescue teams.

Additionally, two teams from Lewis are on the way to Skye to assist with the search.

Mr Macdonald is described as being white, 6ft 2ins, with white/grey receding hair and dark, bushy eyebrows.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a navy blue hoodie, blue jeans, black walking boots and a red sports watch.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Mr Macdonald or has information regarding his whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting reference 2186 of Wednesday September 21.