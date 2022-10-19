Glasgow Gaelic School singer wins prestigious An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant at the Royal National Mod

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Glasgow singer was left speechless after winning first place in the silver pendant competition.

Maeve Dhomhnallach has been competing at the Royal National Mod since she was just five.

Last night, the 14-year-old went on to claim her biggest victory to date, winning the An Comunn Gaidhealach silver pendant in the girls fluent solo singing contest for 13 to 15-year-olds.

She competed against more than a dozen entrants from across Scotland at Perth Theatre before being chosen as this year’s winner.

Each competitor recited a rendition of the Gaelic song Bothan airigh am Braigh Raineach (‘The Sheiling in the Braes of Rannoch’).

Speaking just moments after she won, Maeve, who is a third-year student at Glasgow Gaelic School, said: “I thought I could have done better. Someone else probably should have won.”

The 14-year-old is no stranger to the Royal National Mod.

From the age of five, she has competed on numerous occasions as a soloist as well as in choirs or as part of a duet.

She previously won the solo prescribed competition as well as securing accolades in both choir and as part of a duet.

Ahead of winning the pendant, she came second alongside Eilidh Thoms in the duet singing competition and took second place in the girls traditional singing contest for ages 13 to 15.

Following in her family’s footsteps

The young teenager is following in the footsteps of her both her mother and her brother.

Her mother Iseabail MacTaggart won the Gold Medal in Perth 18-years-ago.

Meanwhile, her brother Alec Macdonald from Glasgow won the An Comunn Gaidhealach Silver Medal at the Glasgow Mod in 2019.

Ms MacTaggart said it was a delight to see her daughter win in the same city.

She said: “I am very proud; she did very well. She worked very hard.”

She also thanked her tutor Iseabail T MacDonald for all her help and support.