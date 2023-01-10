Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Primary school teachers across Scotland are striking today over an ongoing pay dispute – with more disruption to come in over the next month.

Members of the major teaching unions, EIS and NASUWT, have been called to take industrial action today.

Staff from Skene Square Primary School in Aberdeen were among the Scottish teachers who formed a picket line this morning.

Teachers gathered with placards and EIS flags, featuring the slogan “Pay Attention”, outside the main entrance to the school.

Those who gathered outside Ellon Primary School and Carronhill School in Stonehaven shared photos of their pickets on social media.

The majority of primary schools across the north and north-east are closed today, with many returning just yesterday after the Christmas holidays.

Primary schools in Eday, Papa Westray and Rousay in Orkney are open, as well as Cullivoe and Fair Isle in Shetland.

In the Western Isles, Sgoil Uibhist a Tuath, Stornoway Childcare Centre and Sgoil Uibhist a Tuath Nursery are open to pupils.

When are the next school strikes?

Tomorrow, secondary teachers in all local authorities across Scotland will take a further day of strike action.

This week’s nationwide strikes follow the country’s biggest teachers’ strike in decades which took place in November.

Members said the pay increase that was offered to them was “in effect a decrease” due to the cost-of-living crisis.

EIS, which represents about 80% of the country’s teachers and lecturers, is asking for a 10% pay rise for its members.

The unions previously rejected a 5% increase.

Recent “cordial and constructive” talks between the Scottish Government and the teaching unions failed to resolve the dispute and halt disruption as no new pay offer was made.

Two weeks of strikes to come

Teachers will then strike for 16 consecutive school days in January and February.

The strike days will be staggered from Monday, January 16, with two different council areas taking action each day.