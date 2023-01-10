Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Primary school teachers form picket lines across Scotland to begin month of strikes

By Ellie Milne
January 10, 2023, 12:25 pm Updated: January 10, 2023, 12:40 pm
Teachers have formed picket lines at schools across Scotland. Pictured is striking staff outside Sken Square Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Teachers have formed picket lines at schools across Scotland. Pictured is striking staff outside Sken Square Primary School in Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Primary school teachers across Scotland are striking today over an ongoing pay dispute – with more disruption to come in over the next month.

Members of the major teaching unions, EIS and NASUWT, have been called to take industrial action today.

Staff from Skene Square Primary School in Aberdeen were among the Scottish teachers who formed a picket line this morning.

Teachers gathered with placards and EIS flags, featuring the slogan “Pay Attention”, outside the main entrance to the school.

Teachers picketing outside Skene Square Primary School on January 10. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Those who gathered outside Ellon Primary School and Carronhill School in Stonehaven shared photos of their pickets on social media.

The majority of primary schools across the north and north-east are closed today, with many returning just yesterday after the Christmas holidays.

Primary schools in Eday, Papa Westray and Rousay in Orkney are open, as well as Cullivoe and Fair Isle in Shetland.

In the Western Isles, Sgoil Uibhist a Tuath, Stornoway Childcare Centre and Sgoil Uibhist a Tuath Nursery are open to pupils.

When are the next school strikes?

Tomorrow, secondary teachers in all local authorities across Scotland will take a further day of strike action.

This week’s nationwide strikes follow the country’s biggest teachers’ strike in decades which took place in November.

Primary school teachers, including those at Skene Square School, formed picket lines today. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Members said the pay increase that was offered to them was “in effect a decrease” due to the cost-of-living crisis.

EIS, which represents about 80% of the country’s teachers and lecturers, is asking for a 10% pay rise for its members.

The unions previously rejected a 5% increase.

Recent “cordial and constructive” talks between the Scottish Government and the teaching unions failed to resolve the dispute and halt disruption as no new pay offer was made.

Two weeks of strikes to come

Teachers will then strike for 16 consecutive school days in January and February.

The strike days will be staggered from Monday, January 16, with two different council areas taking action each day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland

Two men and a woman are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Trio charged after £400,000 of herbal cannabis discovered
Emergency services were called to a hotel fire in Edinburgh on Saturday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Firefighters at scene of Edinburgh hotel blaze
Police have appealed for information (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Man seriously injured after being hit by car in Glasgow
Sir Rod Stewart (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart pays tribute to late brother
Police have confirmed that Robert Young, 77, died in the crash near Catrine (PA)
Police name pensioner who died in East Ayrshire road crash
Two sheepdogs and a bottle of whisky worth more than £5,000 have been found among many other bizarre items left behind at Travelodge hotels across Scotland (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Sheep dogs and £5,000 bottle of whisky among items left at Scottish Travelodges
The number of people in Scotland believed to have Covid-19 is at the highest level since July, the Office for National Statistics has said (Danny Lawson/PA)
Covid cases in Scotland at their highest since July, figures show
Shopper numbers increased in Scotland in December 2022 – but footfall is still lower than it was pre-pandemic, according to the data. (Jane Barlow/PA)
‘Encouraging’ rise in shopper footfall in December, says trade body
Burntisland Beach in Fife packed out with vistors and holiday makers enjoying the 27 degrees in August last year.
2022 confirmed as Scotland’s hottest year on record
A 77-year-old man died in the crash on the A76, near Catrine in East Ayrshire (PA)
Pensioner killed in two-car crash

Most Read

1
Mary Cruickshank, also known as Sim, was found to be sixteen times the cocaine limit. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Woman was SIXTEEN times the cocaine limit while driving between Dundee and Aberdeen
2
A9 at Kingussie.
A9 cleared at Kingussie following collision
3
Ambulances have been queuing up outside heath care facilities across Grampian, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Revealed: Areas of north and north-east where ambulances need police escort
4
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
5
Smashed car window in Anderson Drive. Image: Dyno Stuart/ Facebook
Elgin vandalism spree leaves eight cars with smashed windscreens
6
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
7
British Transport Police stopped a man from travelling to Aberdeen with over 7kg of cannabis. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Man caught wheeling Aberdeen-bound suitcase packed with 7kg of cannabis is jailed
8
Aberdeen University has issued "trigger warnings" for content in the novel of Peter Pan. Credit: Walt Disney
Aberdeen University criticised for putting trigger warnings on JM Barrie’s Peter Pan
9
The roadworks will be carried out near The Square roundabout in Mintlaw. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Council announces 40-mile diversion – for just 100 yards of roadworks in Mintlaw
10
RGU won their second round on University Challenge. Image: RGU
Thumping win for RGU as University Challenge journey continues

More from Press and Journal

Mintlaw woman Kerri Martin who had a stroke standing by the window smiling in a green dress
'I didn't know young people could have them': Mintlaw woman opens up about suffering…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A pensioner has gone on trial accused of abducting a sheriff in Aberdeenshire and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.? William Curtis, 70 - along with 60-year-old Philip Mitchell - is charged with attacking Sheriff Robert McDonald on June 29 2021 - allegations the pair deny. The incident is said to have happened in St Mary's car park next to Banff Sheriff Court where Sheriff McDonald presides. Picture shows; Banff Sheriff Court and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon MSP. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Banff Sheriff Court) / Jane Barlow/PA Wire (Nicola Sturgeon) Date; Unknown
Pensioner goes on trial accused of abducting sheriff and threatening First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Burger King to give away 1,000 Whoppers in Aberdeen tomorrow Picture shows; Burger King. Aberdeen. Supplied by Burger King Date; Unknown
What a Whopper! Burger King to give away 1,000 burgers at Aberdeen restaurant tomorrow
The collision occurred on the A9 just north of the south junction into Aviemore. Image: Google Maps.
Man arrested following collision on the A9 near Aviemore
Fiona Davidson
Social group encouraging Aberdeenshire women in farming to have a blether
OVERALL CHAMPION: This gimmer from Kirkstead sold for the top price of 6,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Strong trade for Bluefaced Leicester females
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Connor Scobbie appeared in Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Connor Scobbie. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
'Fortunate this is not a charge of murder': Man jailed for breaking partner's skull…
JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie's Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps
Major north-east food firms face struggle with inflation despite strong recovery after the pandemic
Clay Craig leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man slashed across face in unprovoked attack as he smoked outside flat
Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees in action at the Commonwealth Games for Team Scotland. Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Athletics: Record-breaking start to 2023 for Torphins sprinter Alisha Rees

Editor's Picks

Most Commented