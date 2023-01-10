Man arrested following collision on the A9 near Aviemore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested following crash involving a car and lorry near Aviemore.

The crash happened on the A9 Perth to Inverness road at around 4.30pm on Monday, just after the south junction into Aviemore.

One man was taken to Raigmore Hospital.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the collision.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a lorry on the A9 near Aviemore shortly after 4.30pm on Monday, 9 January.

“One man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing.”