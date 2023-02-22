New resource charts the story of Gaelic and its importance in Scottish culture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

New resource charts the story of Gaelic and its importance in Scottish culture

By Louise Glen
February 22, 2023, 12:33 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 3:54 pm
Gaelic language and its impact on Scottish culture are to be explored on a new website. Image: Terence A R Watts/Shutterstock.
Gaelic language and its impact on Scottish culture are to be explored on a new website. Image: Terence A R Watts/Shutterstock.

A new website will allow people access to the extraordinary history of the Gaelic language and culture.

Stòrlann Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig, which produces Gaelic educational materials, has launched a new website providing resources for teachers and learners on the history of Gaelic.

Gàidhlig ann an Alba, or Gaelic in Scotland, went live last year and has so far recorded more than 20,000 downloads, with positive feedback received from educators based as far away as Canada.

Stòrlann is announcing the launch of this website during Seachdain na Gàidhlig, World Gaelic Week, the annual global celebration of Gaelic.

Gaelic is a huge part of Scottish culture

Teachers can use the site to inform planning, enhance learning and supplement classroom teaching, with the content aimed at primary school age pupils, between P4 and P7.

Presented as a simple record of history, knowledge, culture and heritage, in the form of pages and downloadable PDF documents, the website helps learners understand the origins of the Gaelic language, why indigenous languages matter, and why efforts are now being made to maintain, revitalise and promote them.

Stòrlann’s chief executive, Donald Morrison, said: “Gàidhlig is intrinsic to Scottish culture and opens a door to associated beliefs, customs, values, story and song. This new Stòrlann resource for Gaelic learners provides an excellent starting point for those wishing to explore the varied elements that feature in the story of Gaelic in Scotland.”

The site aims to help learners construct a timeline of lives, events and periods in history.

Information is documented across a range of sub-topics, all of which provide clues about how past events, such as the abolition of the clan system, the influence of Queen Margaret, the effects of the Clearances on Highland communities and the orders of the Statutes of Iona, affected Gaelic usage over the years.

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville backed the initiative. Image: Supplied.

The range of sub-topics covered within the website will help learners to sequence events and understand developments in time and through time, when it happened, what happened and how things changed or stayed the same.

Developed in-house by the team at Stòrlann Nàiseanta na Gàidhlig, the website includes charming original artwork by children’s illustrator Darren Gate.

Historical projects

Topics covered within the website allow for the study of a range of historical projects, with links to common topics visited by classes, to understand and make comparisons with Scotland’s past, such as the Vikings and the Jacobites, and to shorter, more topical events such as Scotland’s Census and the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

It facilitates quick and ready-to-use information that can be accessed by learners for personal research, or by teachers to create differentiated resources for their own classes. How it is used will be determined by individual teachers, based on the needs and interests of the class.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, has praised Gàidhlig ann an Alba.

She said: “This attractive site contains a wealth of material in Gaelic and English on the heritage and culture of Gaelic in Scotland. I am sure this will be widely used in our schools.”

