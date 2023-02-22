Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan endorses Humza Yousaf for first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan endorses Humza Yousaf for first minister

By Eve McLachlan
February 22, 2023, 12:39 pm Updated: February 22, 2023, 4:00 pm
MSP Alasdair Allan has backed Humza Yousaf's campaign.
MSP Alasdair Allan has backed Humza Yousaf's campaign.

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has backed Humza Yousaf to be Scotland’s next first minister.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Allan tweeted that he is “delighted to give Humza (his) support”.

He said that he has known Mr Yousaf “as a colleague and as a friend for many years”.

Mr Allan added: “He has both the ability and personality that we need to take Scotland forward as our next first minister.

‘Both the ability and personality’

It is his first official comment on the SNP leadership campaign since his statement after Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation.

He praised the outgoing First Minister as “a person of integrity” and “an immense asset to the independence cause”.

“I believe her contribution has been outstanding.”

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

Alasdair Allan’s endorsement of Humza Yousaf comes as many MSPs withdrew support for front-runner Kate Forbes.

Her comments that she would not have voted for same sex marriage and would personally “seek to avoid” having children outside of marriage led to widespread disagreement from members of the SNP.

Debate ‘healthy for any party’

In placing himself firmly on Mr Yousaf’s side, Mr Allan says that both candidates “have their own strong, distinctive talents”.

He added: “We are having a real democratic debate, healthy for any party.”

“I respect the views of others in that debate (and) will work hard with whoever is elected.”

But he says that, for him, it’s Mr Yousaf who is best placed to lead the party.

