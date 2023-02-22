Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan endorses Humza Yousaf for first minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Western Isles MSP Alasdair Allan has backed Humza Yousaf to be Scotland’s next first minister.

On Wednesday morning, Mr Allan tweeted that he is “delighted to give Humza (his) support”.

He said that he has known Mr Yousaf “as a colleague and as a friend for many years”.

Mr Allan added: “He has both the ability and personality that we need to take Scotland forward as our next first minister.

It is his first official comment on the SNP leadership campaign since his statement after Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation.

He praised the outgoing First Minister as “a person of integrity” and “an immense asset to the independence cause”.

“I believe her contribution has been outstanding.”

Alasdair Allan’s endorsement of Humza Yousaf comes as many MSPs withdrew support for front-runner Kate Forbes.

Her comments that she would not have voted for same sex marriage and would personally “seek to avoid” having children outside of marriage led to widespread disagreement from members of the SNP.

In placing himself firmly on Mr Yousaf’s side, Mr Allan says that both candidates “have their own strong, distinctive talents”.

He added: “We are having a real democratic debate, healthy for any party.”

“I respect the views of others in that debate (and) will work hard with whoever is elected.”

But he says that, for him, it’s Mr Yousaf who is best placed to lead the party.

