Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating the sudden death of an infant in Brechin.

Officers were called to Drumachlie Park, near Bridge Street, on Tuesday morning, following reports of the death.

The child’s age and gender has not yet been confirmed and the death is being treated as unexplained.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

One person who lives nearby said there had been a significant police presence on Tuesday.

“There were police cars outside the house all day yesterday,” she said.

“Police officers were going out and in to the house. We thought it looked like something really bad had happened.”

Another added: “There was a big police activity in the street on Tuesday.

“We saw quite a few police cars coming and going and police cars parked outside one of the houses.”

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.50am on Tuesday police were called to the Bridge Street area of Brechin, following the sudden death of an infant.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”