Man dies following assault on Aberdeen’s Carmelite Lane

A 50-year-old man has died in hospital following an assault in Aberdeen city centre.

Emergency services were called to Carmelite Lane, near Guild Street, at around midnight on March 12 where the man was discovered badly injured.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) but died on Tuesday night.

Police confirmed his family has been made aware, and inquiries into what happened still remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, Derek Pearson, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

Pearson, 45, of Aberdeen, faced charges of assault to danger of life and of assault.

He made no plea during the private hearing – which was held before the man’s death – and was remanded in custody. The case against him was committed for further examination.

He is expected to appear again within the next week.

