Paddleboarder undertakes 800-mile journey around Scotland’s coastlines in new documentary

A world-record adventurer travels 800 miles around Scotland’s coastlines in a new documentary – one paddle stroke at a time.

The long sea journey, filmed over 10 weeks, will not be Cal Major’s first.

The veterinary surgeon and ocean advocate first won a Guinness World Record title in 2018 for stand-up paddleboarding the length of the UK.

For her latest challenge, Ms Major once again battles Scotland’s infamous winds and waves to discover more of the country’s waters.

The new three-part docuseries, Scotland Ocean Nation available on STV Player, encompasses the west Highlands and the Pentland Firth in the north.

It follows Ms Major as she travels up the West Coast on top of a small paddleboard, along the North Coast and back down the East to the last harbour in Scotland.

‘People can only love what they know’

Throughout the trip, Ms Major said she experienced some of the “most rewarding moments of her life”.

But along the way, she also saw the impact of humans’ abusing the ocean with whales and birds caught in fishing equipment and fish farm waste “piled high”.

Ms Major spoke to a lot of people along the way about their personal connection to the sea and the vital role it plays in the climate crisis.

She said: “The sea is undoubtedly the place I feel most alive, and Scotland’s seas in particular are home to some truly remarkable life that it was a privilege to encounter on this journey.

“Whether we spend time there or not, the ocean is vital for all of us, producing the oxygen in every second breath we breathe.

“People will protect what they love, but they can only love what they know. So I’m excited to be able to share what is so often out of sight and out of mind in our glorious ocean.”

Richard Williams, managing director of digital at STV, added: “This is a wonderfully unique, important series and Cal’s incredible journey across Scotland’s seas makes for a truly awe-inspiring piece of factual filmmaking.

“I’m delighted that STV Player viewers can now join her for every exhilarating moment of the ride.”

Scotland Ocean Nation, produced by Reel Soul Movies is streaming now for free on STV Player.