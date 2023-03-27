Paddleboarder undertakes 800-mile journey around Scotland’s coastlines in new documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Paddleboarder undertakes 800-mile journey around Scotland’s coastlines in new documentary

Cal Major once again battles Scotland's infamous winds and waves to raise awareness of the "vital role" Scotland's seas play in the climate crisis. 

By Lottie Hood
A new documentary follows Cal Major around Scotland's coastlines to try and understand more about the country's waters. Image: STV.
A new documentary follows Cal Major around Scotland's coastlines to try and understand more about the country's waters. Image: STV.

A world-record adventurer travels 800 miles around Scotland’s coastlines in a new documentary – one paddle stroke at a time.

The long sea journey, filmed over 10 weeks, will not be Cal Major’s first.

The veterinary surgeon and ocean advocate first won a Guinness World Record title in 2018 for stand-up paddleboarding the length of the UK.

For her latest challenge, Ms Major once again battles Scotland’s infamous winds and waves to discover more of the country’s waters.

The new three-part docuseries, Scotland Ocean Nation available on STV Player, encompasses the west Highlands and the Pentland Firth in the north.

Cal Major hopes to raise awareness of the sea’s “vital role” in the climate crisis. Image: STV

It follows Ms Major as she travels up the West Coast on top of a small paddleboard, along the North Coast and back down the East to the last harbour in Scotland.

‘People can only love what they know’

Throughout the trip, Ms Major said she experienced some of the “most rewarding moments of her life”.

But along the way, she also saw the impact of humans’ abusing the ocean with whales and birds caught in fishing equipment and fish farm waste “piled high”.

Ms Major spoke to a lot of people along the way about their personal connection to the sea and the vital role it plays in the climate crisis.

She said: “The sea is undoubtedly the place I feel most alive, and Scotland’s seas in particular are home to some truly remarkable life that it was a privilege to encounter on this journey.

“Whether we spend time there or not, the ocean is vital for all of us, producing the oxygen in every second breath we breathe.

The documentary was filmed over ten weeks. Image: STV

“People will protect what they love, but they can only love what they know. So I’m excited to be able to share what is so often out of sight and out of mind in our glorious ocean.”

Richard Williams, managing director of digital at STV, added: “This is a wonderfully unique, important series and Cal’s incredible journey across Scotland’s seas makes for a truly awe-inspiring piece of factual filmmaking.

“I’m delighted that STV Player viewers can now join her for every exhilarating moment of the ride.”

Scotland Ocean Nation, produced by Reel Soul Movies is streaming now for free on STV Player.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scotland

The body of Charles Wilson, 40, was found after a fire at his flat in Renton, West Dunbartonshire (Police Scotland/PA)
Suspected murder victim whose body was found after fire is identified
Two children and a woman have been taken to hospital following a serious crash in Aberdeenshire (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after road crash
The Covid-19 spring booster programme is under way (Niall Carson/PA)
At-risk groups offered spring Covid vaccine booster
The subcharge is effecting businesses in Scotland (John Linton/PA)
Businesses ‘face £180m Scotland-only rates surcharge over next three years’
Countries around Europe have been inspired by the scheme (Clive Gee/PA)
Scotland’s Deposit Return Scheme ‘has inspired campaigns around Europe’
Police have launched a murder inquiry (David Cheskin/PA)
Police launch murder inquiry after finding man’s body in flat
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highland peat bog to go on display at V&A…
Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash in an Angus town. (PA)
Police appeal after man, 42, dies in fatal crash
Police found a body earlier today (David Cheskin/PA)
Body found in search for missing Glasgow man
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash to come forward (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Teenage driver dies after early-morning crash on M8

Most Read

1
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2
The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Jasperimage.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following one-car crash on A98 near…
3
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
4
Aberdeen campaigners were left silenced in a major meeting.
Campaigners gagged as council votes to plough ahead with Aberdeen pool and library closures
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen healthcare recruiter helped change laws to unlock global nursing job market Picture shows; Febin Cyriac, chief executive, gives some of his Envertiz employyes a push start. He has also jump-started the careers of thousands of NHS nurses. India. Supplied by Meerkat PR Date; 23/03/2023
Aberdeen firm Envertiz brings more than 10,000 nurses to UK
6
Jess Thorup. Image: Shutterstock
Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager’s job
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
10
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Nadine Hanssen ‘honoured’ to captain Aberdeen Women to 3-1 win over Glasgow Women

More from Press and Journal

Humza Yousaf won the race to be first minister. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's…
Phillip Tyson is missing from Hoy in the Orkney Islands. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concern for man, 39, last seen near the Old Man of Hoy in…
Highland League Weekly features 18 (EIGHTEEN) goals across our two highlights packages.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Wick Academy and Keith…
Hugh Dan MacLennan is hanging up his microphone
One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after…
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson warns Caley Thistle cannot allow Scottish Cup to be distraction
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. CAP school money sessions Picture shows; Chris and Sarah Dowling Christians Against Poverty. Inverness. Supplied by Chris and Sarah Dowling Date; Unknown
'They all spoke about the cost of gas and electric' - Inverness pupils learn…
aymt aberdeen legally blonde
AYMT's take on Legally Blonde promises to be one Elle of a show
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland's new first minister
Highland Shortbread Showdown, Inverness Cathedral. The winner is, Paul Macintosh of Mackenzies Bakery in Portree, Skye.
Gallery: Portree on Skye baker crowned winner of inaugural Highland Shortbread Showdown
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Begg knocked a cyclist into the road and drove away Picture shows; Thomas Begg, Tain Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 27/03/2023
Pensioner with failing eyesight knocked cyclist into road and drove on

Editor's Picks

Most Commented