Moray businesses donate quad bike and 10 generators to support people in Ukraine

Businesses in Moray have donated more than £50,000 worth of essential supplies to support those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Housebuilders Springfield Properties, which has an Elgin-based office, has donated 10 generators worth £50,000 to the Pick-Ups for Peace charity.

The non-profit organisation is working to provide vital supplies to Ukraine and has already sent 22 trucks to help transport supplies and take injured people to hospitals.

The generators from Springfield will be used to help keeping hospitals and schools that have been impacted in the war.

Strathdee Properties in Craigellachie and Forfar-based Richie Agriculture have also supplied a quad bike and will help with the transport of the machinery to East Ukraine.

Darren Thomson, divisional development director for Springfield, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer this support for those most affected by the war in Ukraine.

“It’s been a true collaboration of efforts from businesses operating in and around Moray and it’s great that together, we will be able to make a difference to people who need it most.”

Urgently required supplies

Pick -Ups for Peace has a further 44 trucks scheduled to travel across Europe in the coming weeks to add to the £315,000 worth of support they have already provided.

It is continuing its fundraising campaign through Just Giving which has already received almost £80,000 in donations.

Alastair Stewart, trustee of Pick-Ups For Peace said: “We’re delighted with the donation from Springfield as the generators will be a welcome addition to the schools and medical centres that are currently operating with limited power supply.

“We’re also grateful once again for the continued support of Richie Agriculture who has been volunteering time and donating funds to transport pick-ups to the front line, and who will be arranging delivery of the Springfield generators.

“The war in Ukraine is having a dramatic impact on the lives of the people who call Ukraine home and we are doing everything we can to provide as much support, supplies and aid as we can.”