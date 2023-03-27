Moray businesses donate quad bike and 10 generators to support people in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray businesses donate quad bike and 10 generators to support people in Ukraine

Springfield and Strathdee Properties have provided more than £50,000 of supplies to Pick-Ups for Peace.

By Ellie Milne
Darren Thomson, from Springfield Properties, and Alastair Stewart, trustee of Pick-Ups for Peace, with the generators. Image: Springfield Properties.
Darren Thomson, from Springfield Properties, and Alastair Stewart, trustee of Pick-Ups for Peace, with the generators. Image: Springfield Properties.

Businesses in Moray have donated more than £50,000 worth of essential supplies to support those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Housebuilders Springfield Properties, which has an Elgin-based office, has donated 10 generators worth £50,000 to the Pick-Ups for Peace charity.

The non-profit organisation is working to provide vital supplies to Ukraine and has already sent 22 trucks to help transport supplies and take injured people to hospitals.

The generators from Springfield will be used to help keeping hospitals and schools that have been impacted in the war.

Strathdee Properties in Craigellachie and Forfar-based Richie Agriculture have also supplied a quad bike and will help with the transport of  the machinery to East Ukraine.

The 10 generators will be transported to hospitals and schools in Ukraine. Image: Springfield Properties.

Darren Thomson, divisional development director for Springfield, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to offer this support for those most affected by the war in Ukraine.

“It’s been a true collaboration of efforts from businesses operating in and around Moray and it’s great that together, we will be able to make a difference to people who need it most.”

Urgently required supplies

Pick -Ups for Peace has a further 44 trucks scheduled to travel across Europe in the coming weeks to add to the £315,000 worth of support they have already provided.

It is continuing its fundraising campaign through Just Giving which has already received almost £80,000 in donations.

Alastair Stewart, trustee of Pick-Ups For Peace said: “We’re delighted with the donation from Springfield as the generators will be a welcome addition to the schools and medical centres that are currently operating with limited power supply.

Alastair Stewart, trustee of Pick-Ups for Peace, with the generators. Image: Springfield Properties.

“We’re also grateful once again for the continued support of Richie Agriculture who has been volunteering time and donating funds to transport pick-ups to the front line, and who will be arranging delivery of the Springfield generators.

The war in Ukraine is having a dramatic impact on the lives of the people who call Ukraine home and we are doing everything we can to provide as much support, supplies and aid as we can.”

