River North Esk tragedy: Missing teen named as Liam Buchan

A teenage boy swept away by the River North Esk has been named.

Liam Buchan, 15, was with friends and family at the beauty spot in Edzell when the tragedy unfolded on Saturday.

Police divers and mountain rescue teams have been continuing the search today.

The alarm was raised at about 5pm on Saturday after Liam, from Dundee, got into difficulty near Gannochy Bridge.

Coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Stonehaven, Arbroath and Montrose led the search over the weekend, but stood down on Sunday night.

Challenging conditions hampered search

Police are continuing their efforts – but have also warned people not to put themselves in danger to help in the search for Liam.

A spokeswoman said: “We are currently working with partner agencies to trace 15-year-old Liam Buchan from Dundee who was reported missing in Angus on Saturday.

“Liam was with family and friends in the area of the River Esk, near Edzell, around 4.45pm when he got into difficulty in the water.

“Emergency services were contacted and a multi-agency response from Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue, the Scottish Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard was instigated.

“Despite extensive efforts, the rescue was unsuccessful due to the challenging conditions and Liam remains missing.”

Mountain rescuers join search

Inspector Grant McGaughay said the search teams are liaising with Liam’s family and keeping them up-to-date with the latest developments.

He added: “Police Scotland’s Mountain Rescue Team and the Tayside Mountain Rescue Teams continue to search the River Esk today, while specialist officers from Police Scotland dive and marine unit are also assisting in the search for Liam.

“Liam’s family and would like to thank all agencies involved in the search and the local community in Edzell for the support they have shown so far.

“They would also like to warn persons not suitably trained or equipped not put themselves in danger in the search for Liam.”