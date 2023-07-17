Motorist taken to hospital following two-car crash west of Kinlochleven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Motorist taken to hospital following two-car crash west of Kinlochleven

Fire crews used cutting equipment to extract one person from a car on the B863.

By Ross Hempseed
B863 west of Kinlochleven
A two-car crash occurred on the B863 between North Ballachulish and Kinlochleven.

A motorist has been taken to hospital in Glasgow following a two-car crash near Kinlochleven.

Two cars collided on B863 North Ballachulish to Kinlochleven road, known locally as the Low Road, just before noon.

The high road on the other side of Loch Leven is currently closed due to multiple landslides following heavy rain recently.

Emergency services responded including fire crews, dispatching two appliances from Fort William to the scene.

Crews had to use cutters and spreaders to extract one person from a vehicle, who was then put into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) before leaving the scene at 2pm.

An ambulance spokeswoman said: “Multiple resources were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

The road was closed for around three hours before reopening to traffic.

More from Highlands & Islands

RAF could be drafted in to help with food drops and emergency airlifts if council-owned ferries are out of service.
RAF could be drafted in to help airlift food to Orkney amid ferry crisis…
Fish processing.
North and north-east get lion's share of £20.8 million seafood funding
One of the break-ins took place near the Norseman car park.
Two break-ins within 24 hours in Wick spark police investigation
View across beach with pilot whales stranded on sand with teams examining them.
How experts will complete monumental search for answers after 54 pilot whales die near…
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 16th Oct '11 File Pics of West and North Lewis. Western Isles Hospital, Stornoway.
NHS Western Isles closes ward to new admissions due to Covid outbreak
A black and white image of a police accident sign on a closed road with A9 dualling logo in the top left corner
A9 dualling: We need your help
The A9 was blocked between Dalwhinnie and Dalnaspidal following a two-vehicle crash. Image: Google Street View.
Four taken to hospital following crash on A9 near Dalwhinnie
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a ruthless romance fraudster and a Dragon Soop attack
Coastguard helicopter
Coastguard helicopter tasked to rescue casualty east of Orkney
Conservation experts believe the 55-strong pod became stranded as a female whale tried to give birth. Image: BDMLR/ Mairi Robertson-Carrey and Cristina McAvoy.
More than 50 whales die in mass stranding near Stornoway