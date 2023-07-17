Motorist taken to hospital following two-car crash west of Kinlochleven

A motorist has been taken to hospital in Glasgow following a two-car crash near Kinlochleven.

Two cars collided on B863 North Ballachulish to Kinlochleven road, known locally as the Low Road, just before noon.

The high road on the other side of Loch Leven is currently closed due to multiple landslides following heavy rain recently.

Emergency services responded including fire crews, dispatching two appliances from Fort William to the scene.

Crews had to use cutters and spreaders to extract one person from a vehicle, who was then put into the care of Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) before leaving the scene at 2pm.

An ambulance spokeswoman said: “Multiple resources were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.”

The road was closed for around three hours before reopening to traffic.