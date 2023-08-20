Home with boathouse overlooking ‘Harry Potter loch’ on market for £775,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Home with boathouse overlooking ‘Harry Potter loch’ on market for £775,000

While known for its beauty alone, the loch is also famous with Harry Potter fans.

By Lottie Hood
Birchwood
Birchwood is located on the shores of Loch Etive. Image: Savills

A five-bedroomed home with a boathouse overlooking Loch Etive – a famed location among Harry Potter fans – is up for grabs.

The charming and roomy home on the shore of the Argyll Loch has hit the market for £775,000.

Featuring a boathouse, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and nearly an acre of land, Birchwood in Airds Bay offers stunning views from every angle.

The house is the last property along the single track road towards Airds Bay and enjoys a “magnificent” outlook onto Loch Etive.

Birchwood
The house is last home on the single track road towards Airds Bay. Image: Savills.

While known for its beauty alone, the loch is also famous with wizarding fans.

Loch Etive must-see spot for Harry Potter fans

The snaking body of water which stretches over 30 miles is the location of Ron, Hermione and Harry’s ill-fated camping trip in the Deathly Hallows Part One.

It is also where the trio end up being deposited in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 after jumping off the back of a dragon following their escape from Gringotts in London.

Loch Etive
Loch Etive is featured in two Harry Potter films. Image: Savills

The loch is listed on many Harry Potter guides as a must-see spot and is known for its water sports and wild countryside walks.

Whether a wizarding fan or not, the tranquil setting located only a mile away from the village of Taynuilt has a certain magic.

Book nooks and open fires

The house has two sitting rooms downstairs, a sitting snug room, a large dining kitchen and sun room.

Coupled with bay windows, open fires and built-in bookshelves, it paints a peaceful picture.

Sitting room
The downstairs sitting rooms offer bay windows, open fires and built-in bookshelves. Image: Savills

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, a laundry room, family bathroom and shower room.

A separate annexe with access from the rear of the property is currently incorporated into the main house. However, it could potentially be used to provide additional income as a holiday rental.

The grounds, which extend to around 0.9 acres, are fairly extensive and enclosed.

It also hosts a newly built boat shed and garage with water, light and power and a traditional outhouse.

Birchwood
The home comes with a boatshed and outhouse. Image: Savills

For those who enjoy water sports, there is also a mooring available administered by Airds Bay Mooring Association and jetty.

Set near to Taynuilt, the village provides essential shopping requirements, a railway station with services to Glasgow and is only a 20 minute drive to Oban.

The full listing for Birchwood can be found on Rightmove.

Conversation