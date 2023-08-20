Home with boathouse overlooking ‘Harry Potter loch’ on market for £775,000

A five-bedroomed home with a boathouse overlooking Loch Etive – a famed location among Harry Potter fans – is up for grabs.

The charming and roomy home on the shore of the Argyll Loch has hit the market for £775,000.

Featuring a boathouse, five bedrooms, three bathrooms and nearly an acre of land, Birchwood in Airds Bay offers stunning views from every angle.

The house is the last property along the single track road towards Airds Bay and enjoys a “magnificent” outlook onto Loch Etive.

While known for its beauty alone, the loch is also famous with wizarding fans.

Loch Etive must-see spot for Harry Potter fans

The snaking body of water which stretches over 30 miles is the location of Ron, Hermione and Harry’s ill-fated camping trip in the Deathly Hallows Part One.

It is also where the trio end up being deposited in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 after jumping off the back of a dragon following their escape from Gringotts in London.

The loch is listed on many Harry Potter guides as a must-see spot and is known for its water sports and wild countryside walks.

Whether a wizarding fan or not, the tranquil setting located only a mile away from the village of Taynuilt has a certain magic.

Book nooks and open fires

The house has two sitting rooms downstairs, a sitting snug room, a large dining kitchen and sun room.

Coupled with bay windows, open fires and built-in bookshelves, it paints a peaceful picture.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, a laundry room, family bathroom and shower room.

A separate annexe with access from the rear of the property is currently incorporated into the main house. However, it could potentially be used to provide additional income as a holiday rental.

The grounds, which extend to around 0.9 acres, are fairly extensive and enclosed.

It also hosts a newly built boat shed and garage with water, light and power and a traditional outhouse.

For those who enjoy water sports, there is also a mooring available administered by Airds Bay Mooring Association and jetty.

Set near to Taynuilt, the village provides essential shopping requirements, a railway station with services to Glasgow and is only a 20 minute drive to Oban.

The full listing for Birchwood can be found on Rightmove.