Several coastguard teams and police officers are searching Fraserburgh for a missing person.

Aberdeen Coastguard was called to assist police in Fraserburgh at around 4pm.

Fraserburgh, Peterhead and Macduff CRTs and Fraserburgh lifeboat are taking part in the search as well as senior coastguard officers.

The incident in currently ongoing.

Police have been contacted to comment.

