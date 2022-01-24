Highlands roadworks: Drivers warned of delays and 45-minute diversion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers are being warned of delays as two major roadwork projects get under way in the Highlands this week.

A week of work to improve the A95 at Avielochan, near Aviemore, began today.

Temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system will be in place during the daytime resurfacing works on the stretch between Avielochan and Kinveachy.

The work will be carried out from 8am to 5.30pm until the scheduled completion on Tuesday February 1. However, the temporary traffic lights will remain in place overnight.

Work will not take place on Sunday January 30.

Bear Scotland said the work, costing £360,000, will strengthen the route and provide a better surface for drivers. They said delays are inevitable and appealed for patience from drivers.

A82 roadworks also planned

Bear Scotland is also preparing for three weeks of overnight closures on the A82 near Glencoe, with drivers facing a 45-minute diversion route.

The £495,000 resurfacing work, which starts on Sunday evening, will cover over 1km of the road at Loch Achtriochtan.

Work will be carried out from 8pm-5am each night apart from Fridays and Saturdays and is due to be completed by February 18.

Eddie Ross, BEAR Scotland’s representative for the North West, said the work will “help address defects and greatly improve the road for motorists.”

He added: “For safety, we need to close the road overnight. However, we’ve taken steps to minimise disruption as much as possible by scheduling the work to avoid Friday and Saturday nights and by arranging amnesty periods where possible.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we work on this project.”

45-minute diversion route

A signed diversion route will be in place via the A82, A828 and A85, which project chiefs say will add 45 minutes to journey times between Tyndrum and Ballachullish.

Due to a height restriction of 4.2m (13’9”) on the A828 at Connel Bridge, so-called “amnesties” will be implemented at 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am and 4am on the A82. During these times vehicles will be escorted using a 10mph convoy traffic management system.

During the day, the A82 will be open with a 30mph limit to ensure safe use of the temporary road surface.

The works are weather dependent but any significant changes will be advertised.