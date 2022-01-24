Teen reported missing from Torry found safe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have confirmed that a teenager reported missing from Aberdeen has been found safe and well.

Leon Mcgregor, 17, was reported missing from the Torry area on Monday.

He has since been found safe and well.

Officers thanked the public for sharing their appeal to find Leon.

