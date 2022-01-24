Teen reported missing from Torry found safe By Lauren Robertson January 24, 2022, 2:45 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 3:02 pm [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have confirmed that a teenager reported missing from Aberdeen has been found safe and well. Leon Mcgregor, 17, was reported missing from the Torry area on Monday. He has since been found safe and well. Officers thanked the public for sharing their appeal to find Leon. Missing Person Found – Leon Mcgregor (17) AberdeenLeon has been found safe & well.Thanks to all who engaged with our… Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 24 January 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Appeal launched for missing Aberdeen teenager Leon Mcgregor Weekend court roll – the Dracula killer and Donald Trump Man dies after being pulled from water at Peterhead Harbour Missing Muir of Ord man Giles Sumner traced safe and well