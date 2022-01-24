Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
INTERACTIVE QUIZ: How well do you know the Highway Code?

By Kieran Beattie
January 24, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 24, 2022, 5:21 pm
Take part in our interactive quiz to see how well you know the Highway Code.
The Highway Code is due some major changes this month, but how well do you know the code, and are you aware of the changes?

The new rules, which are due to start on January 29, are designed to make a “hierarchy” of road users.

This will mean those behind the wheel, or handle bars, of vehicles that can create the greatest harm in the event of a collision will bear the greatest responsibility to take care, and reduce the danger to others.

Cyclist on a snowy road at Bonar Bridge, Scotland.
A cyclist and drivers negotiate through blizzard conditions in Bonar Bridge. The changes to the code will mean new advice for both cyclists and motorists.

Other changes will cover who has right of way at junctions in certain situations.

And new guidance will be available for where cyclists should be cycling on a road in certain situations.

In December, the AA found in a survey of 13,500 drivers that only around one third knew about the fresh changes.

Answer the questions in our interactive quiz to see how much you know about the Highway Code, and the changes:

Click here to read more about the Highway Code changes.

And click here to read our columnist Scott Begbie’s take on the plans, who says the new code ‘isn’t a shield of invincibility’.

