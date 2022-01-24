INTERACTIVE QUIZ: How well do you know the Highway Code?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Highway Code is due some major changes this month, but how well do you know the code, and are you aware of the changes?

The new rules, which are due to start on January 29, are designed to make a “hierarchy” of road users.

This will mean those behind the wheel, or handle bars, of vehicles that can create the greatest harm in the event of a collision will bear the greatest responsibility to take care, and reduce the danger to others.

Other changes will cover who has right of way at junctions in certain situations.

And new guidance will be available for where cyclists should be cycling on a road in certain situations.

In December, the AA found in a survey of 13,500 drivers that only around one third knew about the fresh changes.

Answer the questions in our interactive quiz to see how much you know about the Highway Code, and the changes:

