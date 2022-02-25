Take our poll: Are Union Street bus gate signs clear enough?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Take our poll: Are Union Street bus gate signs clear enough?

By Kieran Beattie
February 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 25, 2022, 12:25 pm
Take part in our poll below, do you think the bus gate signage is clear enough?

This month we revealed more than 42,000 fines had been handed out in just six months to drivers who went through Union Street’s bus gate.

Although the council said the bus gate “complies with the statutory instrument in relation to road signs”, many of our readers argued they are not clear.

But what do you think? Have a look for yourself then tell us in our poll:

The story of Union Street’s bus gate

Aberdeen City Council installed the bus gate in September 2020 as part of the controversial Spaces for People initiative.

In the first four months of its operation, 2,277 fines were issued to motorists.

But for the first six months of 2021, not a single person was fined due to an “unrepairable equipment fault”.

Eventually, the gate was repaired in July last year, and between then and December, 42,220 fines were issued to drivers for going through the traffic measure.

King Street sign for the bus gate, near the bingo centre.
King Street sign near the Arts Centre.
East North Street sign.
Union Street sign for the street's bus gate outside Brewdog Castlegate.
The eastern side of the Union Street bus gate.
The western side of the Union Street bus gate, viewed from the junction with Market Street.
A Market Street sign, just downhill of Aberdeen Indoor Market.
A Market Street sign, viewed from Guild Street.
Outside The Exchange., on Market Street.

The financial penalty is £60, but reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

This means that the 42,220 fines issued have the potential to generate £2.5 million for Aberdeen City Council.

All cash generated from the city’s bus gates is used to help fund transport projects in the city.

A city council spokeswoman said: “Restrictions are vital to ensuring a managed flow of traffic and that is the prime aim of the cameras, rather than generating revenue.”

