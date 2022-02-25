Take our poll: Are Union Street bus gate signs clear enough?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This month we revealed more than 42,000 fines had been handed out in just six months to drivers who went through Union Street’s bus gate.

Although the council said the bus gate “complies with the statutory instrument in relation to road signs”, many of our readers argued they are not clear.

But what do you think? Have a look for yourself then tell us in our poll:

Click the icons in this interactive map to see photos of the bus gate signs:

Have your say:

The story of Union Street’s bus gate

Aberdeen City Council installed the bus gate in September 2020 as part of the controversial Spaces for People initiative.

In the first four months of its operation, 2,277 fines were issued to motorists.

But for the first six months of 2021, not a single person was fined due to an “unrepairable equipment fault”.

Eventually, the gate was repaired in July last year, and between then and December, 42,220 fines were issued to drivers for going through the traffic measure.

For a closer look, check out the gallery:

The financial penalty is £60, but reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

This means that the 42,220 fines issued have the potential to generate £2.5 million for Aberdeen City Council.

All cash generated from the city’s bus gates is used to help fund transport projects in the city.

A city council spokeswoman said: “Restrictions are vital to ensuring a managed flow of traffic and that is the prime aim of the cameras, rather than generating revenue.”

You may also be interested in: