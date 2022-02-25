Alness United eager to finish season with a flourish with North Caledonian Cup success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Alness United eager to finish season with a flourish with North Caledonian Cup success

By Andy Skinner
February 25, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 25, 2022, 11:53 am
Alness United manager Robert MacCormack.
Alness United manager Robert MacCormack.

Alness United manager Robert MacCormack hopes his side can use the North Caledonian Cup to right the wrongs of their league campaign.

The Ross-shire side make the trip to Halkirk United in Saturday’s quarter-final tie, with the winner away to Golspie Sutherland in the last four next weekend.

With Alness seventh in the table, and on course for a lower mid-table finish, MacCormack feels the cup gives his side the opportunity to finish the season with a flourish.

MacCormack said: “It has been a difficult season for us.

“I spoke to the boys at training and we all know our league form hasn’t been good enough this season.

“The cup hopefully gives us a chance to put things right. I know we are capable of going on a little run.

“It’s all we’ve really got to play for now apart from our pride. I don’t think our league position is anywhere good enough but we will see out the remainder of the games and see how high up we can finish.”

Alness United won League Two in 2020.

The two sides have met twice already this season, with Alness running out 4-2 winners on league duty in September before Halkirk progressed in the Football Times Cup on penalties seven days later.

Halkirk were due to host Alness in the league last weekend, however it was postponed due to snow.

MacCormack, who is without Blair Morrison but hopes to have Alexander Mackay back in contention, feels his side is capable of advancing.

He added: “It has been a couple of weeks since we have had a game so we are hoping the weather is going to clear up.

“We have been up to Halkirk and beaten them before. We played very well but we will have to play just as well if not better to get a result, because they are a very good team.

“They beat us on penalties in the Football Times Cup, so they have both been really good games.

“We are hoping we can go up there and perform like we can.”

All to play for on league duty

The remainder of this weekend’s fixtures are in the league, starting with Nairn County reserves’ home fixture against Inverness Athletic.

It is a quick rematch for the sides, with Inverness moving off the foot of the table with a 3-1 triumph over Stuart Finnie’s side last weekend.

Leaders Loch Ness host Invergordon in a top of the table fixture, while Golspie Sutherland make the trip to bottom side Thurso.

The weekend’s remaining game sees Orkney host St Duthus in a mid-table encounter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]