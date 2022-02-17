Readers’ letters: Bus fines a ‘cash cow’? Our readers react

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Our revelation that more than 42,000 fines have been handed out in just six months at Aberdeen’s Union Street bus gate certainly got people talking.

Drivers who flouted the traffic measure imposed as part of the Spaces for People measures during the pandemic were hit with fines totalling more than £2.5 million.

But the penalties caused outrage because of what many people thought was inadequate and contradicting warnings over the restriction, an issue with signs being hidden by buses and a lack of space to react, turn around or change route due to the busy nature of the road.

The council says all cash generated from fines from the city’s bus gates is used to help fund transport projects in the city, like cycle lanes or bus stop improvements.

Here is a flavour of how readers reacted to the news on social media:

It’s a total cash cow for the crooks at the council. If you’re from out of town, there’s every chance your satnav takes you that way and you don’t see the signs until it’s too late and you’re committed to turn.

Judi Milne

Where is this money going? Not on potholes or lighting or other things that can be classed as useful.

Tasha Wood

I got caught coming out of the back of the green. No signpost and made my left turn and had nowhere to go but right. My satnav took me there while I was frantically looking for a disabled place. I hadn’t been in town for two years. Absolutely disgusted by this easy money trick by council. And the money they make going towards improving buses etc. I CAN’T go on buses hence Motability car.

Julie Kirk Taylor

It’s pretty well signposted and it’s been talked about for ages so these people are just not paying attention.

Sam Nicol

I bet the money won’t be getting used to repair the state of the roads tho. Need a 4×4 to get about Aberdeen

Steve Kerr

Three times in 10 minutes – I was raging. One fine is surely enough when it’s a change to the previous rules in that road.

Rikki Taylor

Well that’s a lot of fines – enough to fix all the potholes.

Lynne Harper