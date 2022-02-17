Readers’ letters: Bus fines a ‘cash cow’? Our readers react

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Opinion Letters

Readers’ letters: Bus fines a ‘cash cow’? Our readers react

By EE readers
February 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
Bus Gate issues on Union Street
Bus Gate issues on Union Street

Our revelation that more than 42,000 fines have been handed out in just six months at Aberdeen’s Union Street bus gate certainly got people talking.

Drivers who flouted the traffic measure imposed as part of the Spaces for People measures during the pandemic were hit with fines totalling more than £2.5 million.

But the penalties caused outrage because of what many people thought was inadequate and contradicting warnings over the restriction, an issue with signs being hidden by buses and a lack of space to react, turn around or change route due to the busy nature of the road.

The council says all cash generated from fines from the city’s bus gates is used to help fund transport projects in the city, like cycle lanes or bus stop improvements.

Here is a flavour of how readers reacted to the news on social media:

It’s a total cash cow for the crooks at the council. If you’re from out of town, there’s every chance your satnav takes you that way and you don’t see the signs until it’s too late and you’re committed to turn.

Judi Milne

Where is this money going? Not on potholes or lighting or other things that can be classed as useful.

Tasha Wood

I got caught coming out of the back of the green. No signpost and made my left turn and had nowhere to go but right. My satnav took me there while I was frantically looking for a disabled place. I hadn’t been in town for two years. Absolutely disgusted by this easy money trick by council. And the money they make going towards improving buses etc. I CAN’T go on buses hence Motability car.

Julie Kirk Taylor

It’s pretty well signposted and it’s been talked about for ages so these people are just not paying attention.

Sam Nicol

I bet the money won’t be getting used to repair the state of the roads tho. Need a 4×4 to get about Aberdeen

Steve Kerr

Three times in 10 minutes – I was raging. One fine is surely enough when it’s a change to the previous rules in that road.

Rikki Taylor

Well that’s a lot of fines – enough to fix all the potholes.

Lynne Harper

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]