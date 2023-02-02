Inverness Airport Railway Station finally opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness Airport Railway Station finally opens

By Donna MacAllister
February 2, 2023, 5:22 pm Updated: February 3, 2023, 6:17 am
Scotland's Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth was greeted by Croy Primary School pupils at the unveiling of the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Scotland's Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth was greeted by Croy Primary School pupils at the unveiling of the new Inverness Airport Railway Station. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

The 25-year-long journey to the opening of the Inverness Airport Railway Station has finally come to an end.

Scotland’s Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth took the first train, the maiden voyage, into the £42 million station, which has been built onto the existing Inverness-Aberdeen rail line.

The occasion was marked with a grand opening ceremony at the platform this afternoon.

Croy Primary School pupils played the starring role, planting a tree and a time capsule containing a teddy bear, a school tie, and letters to their future selves, while a bagpiper called Spud flooded the platform with his tunes.

Youngsters from Croy Primary School planting a tree with the Transport Minister. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Transport minister Jenny Gilruth with Spud the Piper, also known as Callum Fraser. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ms Gilruth said she hopes the new facility will be transformational for the region.

‘We need to get people out of their cars and back to public transport’

Izzy Hughes and Evie Strachan present the transport minister with a bouquet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Ahead of receiving a bouquet from P7 Croy Primary pupils Izzy Hughes and Evie Strachan, Mrs Gilruth took to the podium and she was “delighted” to be opening the new station.

“This station is hugely important, I know, for the local area,” she said.

“It’s an investment of £42 million from the Scottish Government, it makes rail more attractive, but it also connects the railway here to the railway network which is really important.

“We know in terms of our transport emissions we need to get people out of their cars and back to public transport so new stations are hugely important.”

‘Wee bit of a distance’ between new Inverness Airport Railway Station and Inverness Airport terminal

New trees are being planted around the new station as part of its landscaping. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In an ideal world, the new station would be right next to the airport.

In fact, one of the most common questions we saw ahead of the grand opening today from our readers was asking why the station and terminal aren’t closer together, and how people are meant to get between them both.

Right now, to get between the two facilities, you can take a short bus ride or a half-mile walk — however, there is no dedicated shuttle service, and Stagecoach will transport passengers on one of its regular buses.

The transport minister said: “I know that talks are ongoing between Hitrans and Transport Scotland to see if we can bring about a resolution there, to get that connectivity because I recognise that it is a wee bit of a distance.

“Fundamentally, we do need that connectivity to provide that joined-up travel that we want to see in the future.”

New terminal plans could be just the ticket

Inverness Airport terminal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A plan to replace the passenger terminal at Inverness Airport with a new building situated far closer to the railway station is being considered by its operator, Highlands and Islands Airports (Hial).

It is one of four options for expanding the terminal to meet forecast growth in customer numbers under consideration by Hial.

‘It’s a huge improvement to the infrastructure to the east of Inverness’

Frank Roach, left, and Scotrail chief Alex Hynes, right with a big ticket marking the opening of the new Inverness alongside the transport minister, centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Today’s grand opening was also be a big moment for Frank Roach from regional transport body Hitrans.

Mr Roach has been chasing the dream of a train station at Inverness Airport for 25 years.

“It’s great to see this finally coming to fruition, it’s been quite a long time coming,” he told those who had gathered for the occasion.

He added: “It has to be said though, we didn’t quite anticipate a station of this size with two platforms, and a passing loop.

“We thought it would be something a bit smaller, but look at the project we have ended up with. It’s a huge improvement to the infrastructure to the east of Inverness.”

Stepping onto the new station

The transport minister steps off the first train at Inverness Airport Railways Station to be greeted by Croy Primary School pupils. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The station itself cost £15 million, which paid for two 490ft platforms, and a bridge with lifts linking the two platforms.

The wider project to finally get the station up and running today has cost £42 million.

It also features ramped active travel paths to both platforms, and cycle parking on each platform for 20 bikes, and a 64-space car park, 10 with electric vehicle charging facilities.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented