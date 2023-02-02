In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping verge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Moray

In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping verge’

By Louise Glen
February 2, 2023, 5:30 pm Updated: February 2, 2023, 6:54 pm
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage
An HGV tipped onto its side on the B9104 Fochabers to Spey Bay Road. Image: Jasperimage

A crane had to be used to right a lorry after it crashed onto its side today in Moray.

It is understood the driver clipped the verge on the B9104 Spey Bay to Fochabers road, toppling the multi-tonne vehicle.

It was lifted back upright by Sheriffmill Recoveries, who used a crane to pick the vehicle up. It is not known what kind of load the Limehillock Quarries lorry was carrying at the time.

The Moray road was closed for around two hours to allow recovery of the vehicle after police were notified.

The lorry tipped onto its side. Image: Jasperimage
Sheriffmill Recoveries. were called on to lift it back onto its wheels. Image: Jasperimage
The HGV was said to have clipped the verge. Image: Jasperimage
It is not known what cargo the HGV was carrying. Image: Jasperimage
It is not known what cargo the lorry was carrying. Image: Jasperimage

