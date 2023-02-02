In pictures: Specialist operation after lorry crashes to its side in Moray after ‘clipping verge’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A crane had to be used to right a lorry after it crashed onto its side today in Moray.

It is understood the driver clipped the verge on the B9104 Spey Bay to Fochabers road, toppling the multi-tonne vehicle.

It was lifted back upright by Sheriffmill Recoveries, who used a crane to pick the vehicle up. It is not known what kind of load the Limehillock Quarries lorry was carrying at the time.

The Moray road was closed for around two hours to allow recovery of the vehicle after police were notified.