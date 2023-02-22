93% of readers say AWPR was worth it… but was it ‘40 years too late’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
93% of readers say AWPR was worth it… but was it ‘40 years too late’?

By Kieran Beattie
February 22, 2023, 5:00 pm
The AWPR could end up costing the taxpayer more than £1 billion, and took decades of planning and delays... but our readership thinks it was all worth it in the end. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The AWPR could end up costing the taxpayer more than £1 billion, and took decades of planning and delays... but our readership thinks it was all worth it in the end. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The years of waiting for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR) were ultimately worth it, say the vast majority of our readers — but some think the bypass has come “too late” for the region.

On Sunday, to mark the four-year anniversary of the final section of the AWPR opening to traffic, we launched a poll asking our readership if they thought the massive roads project was all worthwhile in the end.

The 36-mile bypass around Aberdeen could end up costing the public purse more than £1 billion, and only came about after decades of planning and delays.

But despite all the bumps in the road along the way, 93% of our readers who took part in our poll think the bypass has been worth the wait.

1,500 readers say AWPR was worth it

In total, 1,612 of our readers participated in our poll at the weekend.

In response to the question of “has the AWPR been worth it?”, 1,500 people said yes — 93.05% of those polled.

And 112 people, or 6.95%, said no.

Our readers love the AWPR for the most part…

The A90 AWPR at Dyce. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
The AWPR at Dyce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Our poll resulted in hundreds of comments on social media, as our readers discussed the impact of the bypass on their lives and what they think the AWPR has meant for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Many said the new road has helped them get around the region with much improved journey times.

One commenter said it’s been of “enormous benefit”, and said they think it provides “much easier access to the airport and to the north and west of the city”.

A view of traffic on the AWPR at night. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Another reader said: “It’s made a huge difference, even popping into the city for an appointment, it’s much better.”

And one fish and chips fan said the AWPR helps them get from the “Bridge of Don to The Bay chipper in Stonehaven in half an hour”.

“Used to take us at least 45 minutes to get from Dyce to over the Bridge of Dee — now we can get to Stonehaven in 20 minutes,” said another.

…but some fear it’s decades too late for north-east

The AWPR as seen from above during the lengthy construction phase. Image: DC Thomson

One of the most common themes from our readers was wishing that the AWPR would have been delivered decades ago.

One reader compared it to plans for A9 and A96 dualling: “It’s a big yes, but we needed it in the 1980s.

“Let’s hope common sense prevails and the dual carriageway to Inverness, both from Perth and Aberdeen, is completed ASAP.”

A fellow commenter said it’s “30 years too late, but it’s a great road”, and another remarked they think it “would have been an amazing asset when oil and gas was big in Aberdeen.”

“40 years too late”, one person said.

They added: “The benefits it could have had would have been so much more for the north-east as a whole.”

Stonehaven section of the AWPR branded a ‘disaster of a set up’ by some

The AWPR southern end at Stonehaven, where it joins the A90 and the A92. Image: DC Thomson

Many readers who said they’re fans of the AWPR as a whole said they have experienced problems with the Stonehaven end of the bypass.

This end of the road links the bypass with the A90 Stonehaven to Dundee road, and the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road (the old A90), via a roundabout and a traffic light junction.

“Hate the Stonehaven section,” said one reader, who added: “Think this should be redone, and merged properly with the A90 north and south.”

Another wrote: “It’s great for the likes of me staying north of Aberdeen wanting to head south.

“But what a disaster of a set up at Stonehaven.

“They just gave up. No thought went into it.”

And one person called the Stonehaven end an “absolutely terrible intersection”, and suggested that “main traffic flow should have been via ramps”.

AWPR roundabouts driving some drivers around the bend

Cleanhill Roundabout on the AWPR. Image: Darrell Benns

Others have criticised the handful of roundabouts present along the extent of the bypass to link it to the rest of the road network.

In particular, lots of readers pointed to the Cleanhill roundabout, located just south of the River Dee, that joins the bypass to the A956 road towards Altens.

“No need for a roundabout at Cleanhill”, said one reader.

“Should of been a slip road like the rest of the exits.”

Another person wrote: “Should have been a proper under or overpass at Cleanhill.”

One reader said the Cleanhill roundabout “should have been a flyover with the amount of vehicles crashing straight through it”.

“Ridiculous to have roundabouts on a dual carriageway,” another commenter said.

They added: “Roundabouts work in residential settings, but they’re a disaster on main highways.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented