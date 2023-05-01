Port of Aberdeen: All you need to know ahead of the first cruise ship arrival on Tuesday

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The first cruise ship to dock in Aberdeen’s new South Harbour will arrive tomorrow – bringing with it 1,300 passengers.

Italian-registered AIDAaura is expected to dock at about 8am and visitors will be treated to a welcome from the Robert Gordon College Pipe Band and Highland dancers.

The Port of Aberdeen’s £400million expansion project makes the city the largest berthage port in Scotland, in tidally unrestricted waters.

It opens up opportunities for large and very large cruise liners and working vessels of up to 985ft to berth alongside.

The depth of the harbour is 50ft, and it can accommodate the transfer of more than 6,000tonnes in a laydown area of more than 30acres.

It has almost a mile of breakwater and a channel width is 542ft.

So what can we expect as the first cruise liner arrives?

The Aida Aura’s motto is ‘For the Best Time of Your Life!’.

Many are hopeful that the first cruise ship into the new South Harbour will bring much-needed opportunities for business in the city.

Figures from Sail Scotland show cruise visitors spend on average £134 per person in every port.

The ship will be “all fast” tied up and safe by 8am. Passengers will disembark after Border Force officers have gone onto the ship, around 8.30am.

Once all passengers are off, they will be able to step directly ashore – with no need for smaller boats to ferry them to dry land.

Passengers had the option to pre-book a trip to the city or shire. The excursions ranged from golf trips, to castle visits and other experiences around the area.

Those who have not booked a excursion are going to be taken from the cruise ship by shuttle bus for the short journey to Guild Street, where they will be free to explore.

Welcome sight

The AIDAaura has distinctive markings with red lips and blue eyes, and will be a welcome sight for those pinning hopes on the cruise market revitalising prospects for the region.

The cruise ship company Aida is named after the Ethiopian princess from the Giuseppe Verdi opera of 1871.

The AIDAaura, one of 13 ships in the Aida fleet, has travelled from Hamburg to Aberdeen, cruising at a leisurely 17mph.

She will stay in Aberdeen for one day, departing at 7.30pm.

The 665ft-long AIDAaura – which has capacity for 1,266 passengers over 12 decks and a 389-strong crew – will then make a short trip to Edinburgh before heading back to Hamburg.

This is the AIDAaura’s last season in the Aida fleet. She has made more than 800 voyages – but will be retired in September 2023.

Cruise ships booked in this year

More than 25 ships are due to berth at the new £400m South Harbour throughout the year.

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of Port of Aberdeen, said: “Port of Aberdeen is a gateway to the amazing attractions of north-east Scotland.

“We look forward to growing our work with the international cruise industry in the coming years, as tens of thousands guests experience the incredible scenery and culture that the region has to offer.”

In 2024 the first ship booked arrives in April 17, with 50 ships already booked for the season.

Port bosses expect cruise ships will bring up to 12,000 visitors into the region this year.

Based on these figures, the local economy is in line for a £1.5m boost during 2023.

It is thought many passengers will take advantage of coach trips taking them to visitor attractions in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.