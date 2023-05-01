Which cruise ships are visiting Aberdeen this year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which cruise ships are visiting Aberdeen this year?

There are nearly 40 confirmed or possible cruise ship visits on Port of Aberdeen's 2023 schedule.

By Keith Findlay
AIDAaura - operated by Germany's AIDA Cruises. Image: Wikkimedia Commons
AIDAaura - operated by Germany's AIDA Cruises. Image: Wikkimedia Commons

Tomorrow marks the start of a new dawn for Aberdeen as a major cruise ship destination.

More than £400 million has been spent on expanding the city’s historic harbour to accommodate larger vessels.

The Granite City has never previously been able to welcome some of the bigger ships scheduled to call this year.

First cruise ship for new South Harbour

Port of Aberdeen’s 2023 cruise season will kick off with great fanfare when AIDAaura – operated by German company AIDA Cruises – arrives in the new South Harbour early tomorrow as part of its Scottish highlights tour.

Meanwhile, NG Resolution will be berthing at Blaikies Quay, in North Harbour, while on a National Geographic cruise around Scotland.

A squad of well-drilled tourism volunteers will welcome passengers on the quayside.

There are nearly 40 confirmed or possible cruise ship visits on Port of Aberdeen’s 2023 schedule, including vessels making repeat visits.

Cruise ships like the AIDAsol are now able to berth in Aberdeen due to increased capacity at the £400m South Harbour. Image: Port of Aberdeen

Some are visiting Aberdeen as part of luxury Scottish cruises.

Others are using the city as a starting point for tours of the Norwegian fjords.

Port bosses expect cruise ships will bring up to 12,000 visitors into the region this year, splashing out £134 each on average.

Based on these figures, the local economy is in line for a £1.5 million boost during 2023.

A team of meet-and-greet volunteers are ready to share their Aberdeen recommendations to cruise ship visitors.

Confirmed or pending cruise ship bookings for Aberdeen in 2023

  • May 2 (South Harbour) AIDAaura
  • May 2 (Blaikies Quay) NG Resolution
  • May 4 (Blaikies Quay) NG Resolution
  • May 14 (Blaikies Quay) Ocean Adventurer
  • May 17 (Blaikies Quay) Greg Mortimer
  • May 26 (North Harbour) AIDAsol (tendering)
  • May 27 (Blaikies Quay) Ocean Nova
  • May 30 (Blaikies Quay) Corinthian
  • June 1 (North Harbour) Renaissance (tendering)
  • June 2 (Blaikies Quay) Sylvia Earle
  • June 4 (Blaikies Quay) Ocean Endeavour
  • June 15 (South Harbour) Amera
  • June 19 (Blaikies Quay) Corinthian
  • June 24 (South Harbour) Sea Cloud Spirit
  • June 24 (Blaikies Quay) Ocean Endeavour
  • June 24 (North Harbour) AIDASol (tendering)
  • June 27 (South Harbour) Le Champlain
  • June 28 (South Harbour) Sea Cloud Spirit
  • July 6 (South Harbour) AIDAaura
  • July 9 (Blaikies Quay) Corinthian
  • July 13 (North Harbour) AIDAsol (tendering)
  • July 14 (South Harbour) Azamara Pursuit
  • July 23 (Blaikies Quay) Island Sky
  • July 24 (North Harbour) AIDAsol (tendering)
  • July 29 (Blaikies Quay) Corinthian
  • August 5 (North Harbour) Vasco Da Gama (tendering)
  • August 13 (South Harbour) MV Amadea
  • August 14 (North Harbour) Vasco Da Gama (tendering)
  • August 18 (Blaikies Quay) Corinthian
  • August 21 (South Harbour) Azamara Journey
  • August 24 (North Harbour) AIDAsol (tendering)
  • August 24 (North Harbour) Renaissance (tendering)
  • September 4 (North Harbour) AIDAsol (tendering)
  • September 7 (Blaikies Quay) Corinthian
  • September 12 (South Harbour) Scenic Eclipse 2
  • September 14 (South Harbour) Scenic Eclipse 2
  • September 19 (South Harbour) Vasco Da Gama (tendering)
  • October 13 (North Harbour) AIDAluna (tendering)
Some of the cruise ships will call at Aberdeen before heading off for the Norwegian fjords.

