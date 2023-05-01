Which cruise ships are visiting Aberdeen this year?

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tomorrow marks the start of a new dawn for Aberdeen as a major cruise ship destination.

More than £400 million has been spent on expanding the city’s historic harbour to accommodate larger vessels.

The Granite City has never previously been able to welcome some of the bigger ships scheduled to call this year.

First cruise ship for new South Harbour

Port of Aberdeen’s 2023 cruise season will kick off with great fanfare when AIDAaura – operated by German company AIDA Cruises – arrives in the new South Harbour early tomorrow as part of its Scottish highlights tour.

Meanwhile, NG Resolution will be berthing at Blaikies Quay, in North Harbour, while on a National Geographic cruise around Scotland.

A squad of well-drilled tourism volunteers will welcome passengers on the quayside.

There are nearly 40 confirmed or possible cruise ship visits on Port of Aberdeen’s 2023 schedule, including vessels making repeat visits.

Some are visiting Aberdeen as part of luxury Scottish cruises.

Others are using the city as a starting point for tours of the Norwegian fjords.

Port bosses expect cruise ships will bring up to 12,000 visitors into the region this year, splashing out £134 each on average.

Based on these figures, the local economy is in line for a £1.5 million boost during 2023.

A team of meet-and-greet volunteers are ready to share their Aberdeen recommendations to cruise ship visitors.

Confirmed or pending cruise ship bookings for Aberdeen in 2023

May 2 (South Harbour) AIDAaura

May 2 (Blaikies Quay) NG Resolution

May 4 (Blaikies Quay) NG Resolution

May 14 (Blaikies Quay) Ocean Adventurer

May 17 (Blaikies Quay) Greg Mortimer

May 26 (North Harbour) AIDAsol (tendering)

May 27 (Blaikies Quay) Ocean Nova

May 30 (Blaikies Quay) Corinthian

June 1 (North Harbour) Renaissance (tendering)

June 2 (Blaikies Quay) Sylvia Earle

June 4 (Blaikies Quay) Ocean Endeavour

June 15 (South Harbour) Amera

June 19 (Blaikies Quay) Corinthian

June 24 (South Harbour) Sea Cloud Spirit

June 24 (Blaikies Quay) Ocean Endeavour

June 24 (North Harbour) AIDASol (tendering)

June 27 (South Harbour) Le Champlain

June 28 (South Harbour) Sea Cloud Spirit

July 6 (South Harbour) AIDAaura

July 9 (Blaikies Quay) Corinthian

July 13 (North Harbour) AIDAsol (tendering)

July 14 (South Harbour) Azamara Pursuit

July 23 (Blaikies Quay) Island Sky

July 24 (North Harbour) AIDAsol (tendering)

July 29 (Blaikies Quay) Corinthian

August 5 (North Harbour) Vasco Da Gama (tendering)

August 13 (South Harbour) MV Amadea

August 14 (North Harbour) Vasco Da Gama (tendering)

August 18 (Blaikies Quay) Corinthian

August 21 (South Harbour) Azamara Journey

August 24 (North Harbour) AIDAsol (tendering)

August 24 (North Harbour) Renaissance (tendering)

September 4 (North Harbour) AIDAsol (tendering)

September 7 (Blaikies Quay) Corinthian

September 12 (South Harbour) Scenic Eclipse 2

September 14 (South Harbour) Scenic Eclipse 2

September 19 (South Harbour) Vasco Da Gama (tendering)

October 13 (North Harbour) AIDAluna (tendering)