Three vehicle collision on the A835 in the Highlands

Firefighters used cutting gear to free the occupants of at least one car following a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called to the A835 at Newton of Kinkell near Muir of Ord, between the Tore Roundabout and Connon Bridge around 5.40pm.

Police and fire were in attendance.

Nobody was injured.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to reports of persons within vehicles at a three vehicle road traffic collision near Muir of Ord on the A835.

“Two appliances from Inverness and Dingwall attended and used a hydraulic cutting gear and a main hose jet reel.

“We left the scene after the stop message came in at 6.17pm.”

A police spokesman added: “We were made aware of a crash involving three vehicles on the A835 near the Mulbuie junction at around 5.40pm on Monday, May 8.

“There were no reported injuries and the vehicles were moved off the road.”