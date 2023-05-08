Coronation conga attracts crowd of 500 people to Brora for ‘excellent day out’ in the Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was a day to remember for years to come, as the villagers in a north town celebrated the coronation of a new king and queen.

As well as a picnic, cake and a 50-strong fiddle and accordion band – to top it all Brora put on a very special conga – that apparently scared the rain clouds away.

The party organised by a team of eight volunteers from the Rotary Club of East Sutherland, the Clyne Heritage Society and others – brought 500 people out to celebrate the coronation.

But the “crowning glory” of the day was getting everyone together for a conga – the biggest ever seen in the village.

Absolutely brilliant

One of the organising committee, Alistair Risk, said the day showed Brora off to its very best.

He said: “The day was absolutely brilliant.

“I put the idea of this day out about six months ago, but it wasn’t until February that we really got going with planning.

“We initially tried to hire halls but that proved difficult, so we decided to have a picnic in the natural amphitheatre at Fascally Park.

“We had hoped to have the conga right at the end of the day, but we hurriedly brought it forward when rain clouds appeared.”

He continued: “But when I said it was to be a special rain dance to get rid of the rain – it miraculously disappeared. So we enjoyed the dance. And goodness me, for the rest of the day we enjoyed sunshine.

“It was a great day for all the family.

“In the conga there were about 1oo adults and 100 children taking part and it was great to see them dance the 200 or so yards across the field.

“Today really proved that Brora is a great place to live.”

The events were paid for thanks to donations from individual members of the local community, and a grant from the community council.