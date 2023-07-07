Skye Bridge to close for five nights for road surfacing

Skye Bridge will be closed for five nights for resurfacing works later this year, Bear Scotland has announced.

The iconic bridge, which for most is the only way to access the Isle of Skye, will be closed from 8pm until 6am, beginning on October 23.

Bear Scotland will carry out resurfacing work on the A87 Uig to Invergarry road near the Kyleakin roundabout.

To allow the work to be safely carried out, the bridge east of the roundabout will be closed to traffic.

However, a traffic escort will be available at 9pm, 10pm, midnight, 2am and 4am for vehicles to cross.

While vehicles will be subject to traffic restrictions the cycle/footpath running alongside the A87 will remain open and unaffected by the works and bus services will be allowed through the site at any time.

Vehicles will be allowed through the work site during the day, however, a 30mph speed limit will be in place as traffic will be travelling along a temporary surface.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “This project on the A87 will replace the worn-our road surface, providing a much smoother and safer driving experience for motorists.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete the works.”

To keep updated with traffic in your area, visit the Traffic Scotland website.