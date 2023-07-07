Knipoch Hotel, site of notorious 16th Century murder, sold subject to contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Knipoch Hotel, site of notorious 16th Century murder, sold subject to contract

The Knipoch Hotel has been valued at £850,000.

By Louise Glen
The Knipoch Hotel on the banks of Loch Feochan has been sold.
Knipoch Hotel in Argyll. Image: AEG Commercial.

New owners for the 15th Century Knipoch Hotel mansion near Oban have been found – subject to contract.

The prominent building in on the banks of Loch Feochan was the site of the murder of the Thane of Cawdor in the 1500s.

The selling price is estimated to be £850,000.

Estate agents ASG Commercial say the hotel had been sold, subject to contract.

The Knipoch Hotel is a well-known building to the south of Oban. Image: ASG Commercial.

The hotel was sold as a great opportunity for new owners with its grand reception rooms and expansive lands that stretch down to the shores of Loch Feochan.

The hotel is about six miles from Oban on the main A816 road to Lochgilphead.

Knipoch Hotel is a grand 15th Century building

The original lodge was built in the 15th Century. Rooms from that period still exist, as it forms one of the dining rooms which is renowned as the site of a murder.

Over the years the lodge has been extended, with major renovations in the 1970s and 80s.

History books say that in 1591; Campbell, Thane of Cawdor, was “treacherously” assassinated at the “house of Knipoch in Lorne”.

The Thane of Cawdor, also known as MacBeth, appears in Shakespeare’s play of the same name.

The bar in the Knipoch Hotel. Image: ASG Commercial.

The current owner’s family developed the property and in 1981 opened the hotel.

There is staff accommodation in the attic, and a manager’s apartment – as well as 18 en-suite rooms for hotel guests.

It has a large lounge bar, and three reception rooms.

The entrance to the Knipoch Hotel. Image: ASG Commercial.

The agents said: “The vendors family have operated the hotel since its original development but now are seeking to retire from the hospitality sector and therefore present this excellent property to the market.

“The Knipoch Hotel is a two-storey detached property; stone built under a tiled roof with the original subjects dating from before the 15th century.”

‘It’s own unique ambiance’

The Knipoch Hotel has three distinct dining rooms with its own unique ambience.

The agent said: “The first and smallest is the Red Room, which is oak panelled using materials recovered from the ruins of Ypres Cathedral after the first world war.

One of the original fireplaces. Image: ASG Commercial.

“The second and largest dining room is the Gold Room, which is also wood panelled, offering a charming dining experience.

“Lastly the Stone Room, which would have been the original Knipoch House, was built in 15th century and is believed to be the site of the assassination of Campbell of Cawdor.”

