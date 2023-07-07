Knipoch Hotel, site of notorious 16th Century murder, sold subject to contract

New owners for the 15th Century Knipoch Hotel mansion near Oban have been found – subject to contract.

The prominent building in on the banks of Loch Feochan was the site of the murder of the Thane of Cawdor in the 1500s.

The selling price is estimated to be £850,000.

Estate agents ASG Commercial say the hotel had been sold, subject to contract.

The hotel was sold as a great opportunity for new owners with its grand reception rooms and expansive lands that stretch down to the shores of Loch Feochan.

The hotel is about six miles from Oban on the main A816 road to Lochgilphead.

Knipoch Hotel is a grand 15th Century building

The original lodge was built in the 15th Century. Rooms from that period still exist, as it forms one of the dining rooms which is renowned as the site of a murder.

Over the years the lodge has been extended, with major renovations in the 1970s and 80s.

History books say that in 1591; Campbell, Thane of Cawdor, was “treacherously” assassinated at the “house of Knipoch in Lorne”.

The Thane of Cawdor, also known as MacBeth, appears in Shakespeare’s play of the same name.

The current owner’s family developed the property and in 1981 opened the hotel.

There is staff accommodation in the attic, and a manager’s apartment – as well as 18 en-suite rooms for hotel guests.

It has a large lounge bar, and three reception rooms.

The agents said: “The vendors family have operated the hotel since its original development but now are seeking to retire from the hospitality sector and therefore present this excellent property to the market.

“The Knipoch Hotel is a two-storey detached property; stone built under a tiled roof with the original subjects dating from before the 15th century.”

‘It’s own unique ambiance’

The Knipoch Hotel has three distinct dining rooms with its own unique ambience.

The agent said: “The first and smallest is the Red Room, which is oak panelled using materials recovered from the ruins of Ypres Cathedral after the first world war.

“The second and largest dining room is the Gold Room, which is also wood panelled, offering a charming dining experience.

“Lastly the Stone Room, which would have been the original Knipoch House, was built in 15th century and is believed to be the site of the assassination of Campbell of Cawdor.”