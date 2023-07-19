Islanders welcome CalMac’s decision to return ferry mezzanine deck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Islanders welcome CalMac’s decision to return ferry mezzanine deck

The mezzanine deck will allow 20 more cars per sailing which islanders believe will boost the economy by millions.

By Cameron Roy
MV Hebrides ferry leaving Uig.
MV Hebrides leaving Uig. Image: Shutterstock.

Islanders have welcomed CalMac’s decision to return the mezzanine deck on a key ferry service.

The deck – an adjustable car ramp that increases car capacity by 20 – has not been in full operation on the Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert service since early 2021.

CalMac withdrew the deck from the MV Hebrides pointing out the reduced demand as a result of Covid, but later also argued that the mezzanine can delay sailing times and break the “strict rules” governing hours of rest for the crew.

Islanders were not convinced however, and lobbied for the deck to be reinstated – with Harris Development Ltd calculating there were were 10,000 fewer vehicles able to travel last summer than in 2019 as a result, significantly hitting the local economy.

Western Isles Council also pushed for a rethink.

CalMac has said its policy on the mezzanine deck on the MV Hebrides has not changed, but it has been trying to increase capacity due to some services being overbooked.

Uig ferry terminal and harbour which connects to . Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Islanders praise decision to reverse ‘disastrous’ mezzanine cuts

Kenny MacLeod, chairman of Harris Development Ltd, has written to CalMac’s chief executive Robbie Drummond to thank him for the U-turn.

He wrote: “On behalf of the people of Harris and North Uist can I say thank you for your change of mind and re-instating the availability of the mezzanine deck on all sailings of the MV Hebrides.

“This is a huge help to our communities and reverses a disastrous decision taken by yourselves last year. A decision that cost our communities well over £10m through the summer months and was a huge own-goal for CalMac.”

Calmac mv hebrides
The MV Hebrides has a mezzanine deck, but it is not currently being used. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Heartening’ to see CalMac recognise value of mezzanine deck

Mr MacLeod, who operates an island boat touring company, is one of many islanders concerned about the impact of the reduced ferries on the economy. 

His letter continues: “It was so ludicrous that any operator would decide to reduce how much income it could generate at the busiest time of the year. The smokescreen of ‘crew rest hours’ has been shown to be just that.

Kenny MacLeod at work on his boat touring business. Image: Kenny MacLeod.

“An efficient and regular ferry service is essential to those of us living on the islands and it is important that any vessel provided is used to its maximum capacity to meet the clear demands, especially over the summer months.

“It is therefore heartening that you have now recognised this as well and have reversed that decision.

“The demand has always been there (contrary to suggestions from yourselves that the reason for reducing available capacity was a lack of demand) and the increase in traffic using the service since you re-instated the use of the mezzanine deck has proved this.”

CalMac: ‘Our position hasn’t changed’

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Our position on the use of mezzanine decks on MV Hebrides hasn’t changed. Last year, we agreed to deploy the mezzanine decks on MV Hebrides’ last sailings of the day from Monday to Friday and Sunday, and on all Saturday sailings.

Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac pictured in Largs.
Robbie Drummond, managing director of CalMac, recently visited South Uist to meet with frustrated locals. Image: Andrew Cawley.

“We have had cause to deploy the mezzanine decks on MV Hebrides over and above this agreed position recently due to some services being overbooked and to provide additional capacity during the recent disruption on the Lochboisdale service.

“We are looking forward to welcoming six major and 10 small vessels into the fleet in the near future, which will build capacity and resilience across our network.

“We welcome ongoing feedback from Harris Development Limited and other community groups across the 25 ferry communities we serve.”

