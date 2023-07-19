Islanders welcome CalMac’s decision to return ferry mezzanine deck

Islanders have welcomed CalMac’s decision to return the mezzanine deck on a key ferry service.

The deck – an adjustable car ramp that increases car capacity by 20 – has not been in full operation on the Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert service since early 2021.

CalMac withdrew the deck from the MV Hebrides pointing out the reduced demand as a result of Covid, but later also argued that the mezzanine can delay sailing times and break the “strict rules” governing hours of rest for the crew.

Islanders were not convinced however, and lobbied for the deck to be reinstated – with Harris Development Ltd calculating there were were 10,000 fewer vehicles able to travel last summer than in 2019 as a result, significantly hitting the local economy.

Western Isles Council also pushed for a rethink.

CalMac has said its policy on the mezzanine deck on the MV Hebrides has not changed, but it has been trying to increase capacity due to some services being overbooked.

Islanders praise decision to reverse ‘disastrous’ mezzanine cuts

Kenny MacLeod, chairman of Harris Development Ltd, has written to CalMac’s chief executive Robbie Drummond to thank him for the U-turn.

He wrote: “On behalf of the people of Harris and North Uist can I say thank you for your change of mind and re-instating the availability of the mezzanine deck on all sailings of the MV Hebrides.

“This is a huge help to our communities and reverses a disastrous decision taken by yourselves last year. A decision that cost our communities well over £10m through the summer months and was a huge own-goal for CalMac.”

‘Heartening’ to see CalMac recognise value of mezzanine deck

Mr MacLeod, who operates an island boat touring company, is one of many islanders concerned about the impact of the reduced ferries on the economy.

His letter continues: “It was so ludicrous that any operator would decide to reduce how much income it could generate at the busiest time of the year. The smokescreen of ‘crew rest hours’ has been shown to be just that.

“An efficient and regular ferry service is essential to those of us living on the islands and it is important that any vessel provided is used to its maximum capacity to meet the clear demands, especially over the summer months.

“It is therefore heartening that you have now recognised this as well and have reversed that decision.

“The demand has always been there (contrary to suggestions from yourselves that the reason for reducing available capacity was a lack of demand) and the increase in traffic using the service since you re-instated the use of the mezzanine deck has proved this.”

CalMac: ‘Our position hasn’t changed’

A CalMac spokeswoman said: “Our position on the use of mezzanine decks on MV Hebrides hasn’t changed. Last year, we agreed to deploy the mezzanine decks on MV Hebrides’ last sailings of the day from Monday to Friday and Sunday, and on all Saturday sailings.

“We have had cause to deploy the mezzanine decks on MV Hebrides over and above this agreed position recently due to some services being overbooked and to provide additional capacity during the recent disruption on the Lochboisdale service.

“We are looking forward to welcoming six major and 10 small vessels into the fleet in the near future, which will build capacity and resilience across our network.

“We welcome ongoing feedback from Harris Development Limited and other community groups across the 25 ferry communities we serve.”